Vote: How many rushing yards will Bijan Robinson gain in 2025?

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 170 yards in the season finale against the Panthers in January, putting him at 1,456 rushing yards for the season. (Danny Karnik/AP 2025)

In his second season, the Falcons running back nearly doubled the yardage from his rookie year.

In his second season, the Falcons running back nearly doubled the yardage from his rookie year.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson made big gains from Year 1 to Year 2, but how much more can he contribute to the team’s run game?

After rushing for nearly a thousand yards as a rookie in 2023, Robinson’s production in carries and rushing yards improved almost 50% last season. More gains like those would put him over the 2,000-yard mark in rushing yards.