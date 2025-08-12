Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Vote: How many rushing yards will Bijan Robinson gain in 2025?

In his second season, the Falcons running back nearly doubled the yardage from his rookie year.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 170 yards in the season finale against the Panthers in January, putting him at 1,456 rushing yards for the season. (Danny Karnik/AP 2025)

Credit: AP

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 170 yards in the season finale against the Panthers in January, putting him at 1,456 rushing yards for the season. (Danny Karnik/AP 2025)
By
11 minutes ago

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson made big gains from Year 1 to Year 2, but how much more can he contribute to the team’s run game?

After rushing for nearly a thousand yards as a rookie in 2023, Robinson’s production in carries and rushing yards improved almost 50% last season. More gains like those would put him over the 2,000-yard mark in rushing yards.

In fact, should he increase his rushing yards by 49.2% again, he would set an NFL single-season record (with 2,172), surpassing what currently is a 40-year record.

Robinson’s career stats:

Season | Carries | Yards | Touchdowns | Avg. per carry

2023 | 214 | 976 | 4 | 4.6

2024 | 304 | 1,456 | 14 | 4.8

Give us your prediction for how many rushing yards Robinson will gain in the coming season.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

More Stories

The Latest

Top 5 Running Backs Football

Vote: How many rushing yards will Bijan Robinson gain in 2025?

11m ago

Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury

1h ago

Falcons get back to business Monday after emotional suspended game

Keep Reading

Kirby Smart is making it easier for Gunner Stockton to succeed for Georgia

No. 1 prospect, Super 11 selection among best defensive linemen in Georgia

6 SEC commits among top 10 offensive linemen in Georgia high school football

Featured

CDC shooter appeared to blame vaccine for illness

Details emerge about CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

Ossoff: Pregnant women, children abused in immigration custody

Ex-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds