Vote: How many rushing yards will Bijan Robinson gain in 2025?

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson made big gains from Year 1 to Year 2, but how much more can he contribute to the team’s run game?
After rushing for nearly a thousand yards as a rookie in 2023, Robinson’s production in carries and rushing yardsimproved almost 50% last season. More gains like those would put him over the 2,000-yard mark in rushing yards.
In fact, should he increase his rushing yards by 49.2% again, he would set an NFL single-season record (with 2,172), surpassing what currently is a 40-year record.
Robinson’s career stats:
Season | Carries | Yards | Touchdowns | Avg. per carry
2023 | 214 | 976 | 4 | 4.6
2024 | 304 | 1,456 | 14 | 4.8
Give us your prediction for how many rushing yards Robinson will gain in the coming season.
David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.
