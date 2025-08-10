Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna powers Braves past Marlins, feels ‘under control’ facing former team Designated hitter homers twice in Braves’ 8-6 victory. Credit: AP Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Every baseball player has one team he loves to oppose. Maybe it’s the environment, or perhaps it’s the club’s pitching staff, but for whatever reason, the player thrives when facing that team. And for Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, that opposing team is the Miami Marlins.

“I feel amazing,” Ozuna said after hitting two home runs against his former club. “I feel like I’ve got the world in my hands. Facing them, I feel like I’ve got everything under control.” Ozuna went 2-for-4 against the Marlins on Saturday night, as the Braves completed their doubleheader sweep with an 8-6 victory. The performance marked his first multi-home run game of the season and 23rd of his career. And it bookended a good day for the Braves. The victory — paired with a 7-1 win in the afternoon game — gave the team consecutive wins for the first time since July 12, three days shy of one month. The music blaring in the clubhouse afterwards signified the excitement.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won two in a row,” manager Brian Snitker said. “So that feels really good.”

Ozuna’s torment of the Marlins began almost immediately after he departed from the franchise in 2018. He’s batted .314 with 21 home runs in 75 games since with a .568 slugging percentage, his highest mark against any team in the National League. And he may soon have company on the list of hitters the Marlins dread facing. Rookie Drake Baldwin is still a few seasons away from solidifying himself as a member of the group — Saturday night marked only his 86th MLB game — but he is already becoming a name for the club to be wary of. Baldwin is 7-for-17 in the series with a career .400 batting average in eight games against the Marlins. But the most telling aspect of the 24-year-old rookie is his composure in big moments. He excels in those situations, with 10 RBIs — and counting — in the series, the most by a Braves rookie since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. “I just kind of realize it’s still a game,” Balwin said of his success in big moments. “It’s what you kind of grew up doing the whole time. It’s fun to compete, but those are the moments that you really look forward to, so it makes it easier.”