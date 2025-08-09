Lions safety Morice Norris responsive after serious injury

Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players stand on the field hand in hand together after Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was injured during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Norris was injured in a collision near his head as he was going low to make a tackle.

Lions safety Morice Norris is responsive at a nearby hospital, coach Dan Campbell said Friday night. Norris was transported off the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field by ambulance during the fourth quarter of the team’s exhibition game against the Falcons.

Campbell said after the game that Norris is breathing and talking with some movement. His mother accompanied him to the hospital, and some of the Lions’ personnel will stay behind while the team travels back to Detroit.

“That’s an eye opener,” a clearly emotional Campbell said. “It hits a little different, and it puts things in perspective.”

After medical staff transported Norris into the ambulance, Campbell called the Lions together — who already had emptied from the sideline onto the field — for a group huddle. He told them to pray for their teammate and that the team would take a knee on every snap for the rest of the game.