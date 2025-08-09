Atlanta Falcons Lions’ Morice Norris: ‘Amen, Amen. I’m all good’ Exhibition game was suspended Friday after second-year safety suffered an injury in the fourth quarter. Credit: AP Lions safety Morice Norris is hit in the helmet by Falcons running back Nathan Carter during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris gave an update to his condition on social media Saturday morning after being taken to Grady Hospital via ambulance during the exhibition game against the Falcons on Friday night. “Amen, Amen,” wrote Norris. “I’m all good man. Don’t stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love.”

Explore Lions-Falcons game suspended after serious injury to Morice Norris The rest of the post read: “Be Grateful When You Pray “When you talk to God, make sure gratitude is part of your prayer. It is easy to focus only on what we need, but taking time to thank Him changes our hearts and deepens our trust. Gratitude shifts our prayers from a list of requests to a conversation filled with love and faith. Remember, no matter what you are going through, there is always something to thank God form and when you do, you will feel His peace.

“Bible Verse:

“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. “1 Thessalonians 5:18″ Credit: AP Medical personnel aid Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris after he was injured on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP) Norris was injured on a running play by Falcons running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter. Play was interrupted while the medical staff from both teams attended to Norris. Both teams elected not to play after the injury.