Lions’ Morice Norris: ‘Amen, Amen. I’m all good’

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris gave an update to his condition on social media Saturday morning after being taken to Grady Hospital via ambulance during the exhibition game against the Falcons on Friday night.
“Amen, Amen,” wrote Norris. “I’m all good man. Don’t stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love.”
“When you talk to God, make sure gratitude is part of your prayer. It is easy to focus only on what we need, but taking time to thank Him changes our hearts and deepens our trust. Gratitude shifts our prayers from a list of requests to a conversation filled with love and faith. Remember, no matter what you are going through, there is always something to thank God form and when you do, you will feel His peace.
“Bible Verse:
“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
“1 Thessalonians 5:18″
Credit: AP
Medical personnel aid Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris after he was injured on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Norris was injured on a running play by Falcons running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter. Play was interrupted while the medical staff from both teams attended to Norris.
Both teams elected not to play after the injury.
Later Friday night, the Lions issued a statement updating Norris’ condition.
“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities,” according a release from the Lions on Friday night. “He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.”
The Lions also thanked the Falcons and the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support,” according to the Lions.
Both teams had previously scheduled the weekend schedule off. The Falcons are Lions are scheduled to return to practice Monday.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
