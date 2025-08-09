Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Lions’ Morice Norris: ‘Amen, Amen. I’m all good’

Exhibition game was suspended Friday after second-year safety suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.
Lions safety Morice Norris is hit in the helmet by Falcons running back Nathan Carter during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Credit: AP

Lions safety Morice Norris is hit in the helmet by Falcons running back Nathan Carter during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By
42 minutes ago

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris gave an update to his condition on social media Saturday morning after being taken to Grady Hospital via ambulance during the exhibition game against the Falcons on Friday night.

“Amen, Amen,” wrote Norris. “I’m all good man. Don’t stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love.”

ExploreLions-Falcons game suspended after serious injury to Morice Norris

The rest of the post read:

“Be Grateful When You Pray

“When you talk to God, make sure gratitude is part of your prayer. It is easy to focus only on what we need, but taking time to thank Him changes our hearts and deepens our trust. Gratitude shifts our prayers from a list of requests to a conversation filled with love and faith. Remember, no matter what you are going through, there is always something to thank God form and when you do, you will feel His peace.

“Bible Verse:

“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

“1 Thessalonians 5:18″

Medical personnel aid Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris after he was injured on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Credit: AP

Medical personnel aid Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris after he was injured on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Norris was injured on a running play by Falcons running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter. Play was interrupted while the medical staff from both teams attended to Norris.

Both teams elected not to play after the injury.

Later Friday night, the Lions issued a statement updating Norris’ condition.

ExploreFalcons players wanted to show their respect for injured opponent

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities,” according a release from the Lions on Friday night. “He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.”

The Lions also thanked the Falcons and the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support,” according to the Lions.

Both teams had previously scheduled the weekend schedule off. The Falcons are Lions are scheduled to return to practice Monday.

ExploreReport card: How Falcons played Friday night before the big injury

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Lions Falcons Football

Lions’ Morice Norris: ‘Amen, Amen. I’m all good’

42m ago

A somber Friday in Atlanta catches us off guard

Report card: How Falcons played Friday night before the big injury

Keep Reading

Lions safety Morice Norris responsive after serious injury

First-round pick Jalon Walker set to play in Falcons’ exhibition game

Somber start to exhibition games with Falcons vs. Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Featured

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Six soldiers honored for heroism amid shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart

Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits

Man accused of shooting 2 MARTA police officers arrested in Alabama