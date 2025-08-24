Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

The McEachern Indians celebrate their 21-0 win over North Cobb as time runs out in the second half of play Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Fresh off victories over two of Cobb County’s top programs, McEachern is in the rankings for the first time since 2020, checking in at No. 6 in Class 6A.

The Indians defeated then-No. 6 North Cobb 21-0 on Friday after beating Walton 50-17 the previous week. North Cobb and Walton are Cobb’s two winningest teams since 2020.