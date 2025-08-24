Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

The McEachern Indians celebrate their 21-0 win over North Cobb as time runs out in the second half of play Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Fresh off victories over two of Cobb County’s top programs, McEachern is in the rankings for the first time since 2020, checking in at No. 6 in Class 6A.
The Indians defeated then-No. 6 North Cobb 21-0 on Friday after beating Walton 50-17 the previous week. North Cobb and Walton are Cobb’s two winningest teams since 2020.
The No. 6 ranking is McEachern’s highest since the Indians reached the 2019 quarterfinals ranked No. 2.
North Cobb and Mill Creek fell out of the 6A rankings this week. Norcross, which beat Mill Creek 45-28, is new at No. 10.
Class 6A
- (1) Grayson (2-0)
- (2) Buford (2-0)
- (3) Douglas County (2-0)
- (4) Carrollton (2-0)
- (5) Colquitt County (1-0)
- (NR) McEachern (2-0)
- (7) Lowndes (2-0)
- (8) North Gwinnett (0-1)
- (9) Valdosta (2-0)
- (NR) Norcross (2-0)
Out: No. 6 North Cobb (1-1), No. 10 Mill Creek (1-1)
Class 5A
- (1) Hughes (2-0)
- (2) Gainesville (2-0)
- (3) Milton (1-1)
- (4) Thomas County Central (2-0)
- (5) Lee County (1-0)
- (6) Roswell (1-0)
- (7) Sprayberry (2-0)
- (9) Houston County (2-0)
- (10) Sequoyah (2-0)
- (8) Coffee (1-1)
Class 4A
- (1) North Oconee (2-0)
- (3) Creekside (2-0)
- (4) Blessed Trinity (2-0)
- (5) Cartersville (2-0)
- (2) Benedictine (0-2)
- (6) Cambridge (2-0)
- (8) Ware County (2-0)
- (7) Marist (0-1)
- (9) Kell (2-0)
- (NR) Central-Carrollton (2-0)
Out: No. 10 Perry (1-1)
Class 3A
- (1) Calhoun (1-0)
- (2) Jefferson (2-0)
- (3) Sandy Creek (2-0)
- (5) Peach County (2-0)
- (4) LaGrange (2-0)
- (7) North Hall (1-0)
- (6) Stephenson (2-0)
- (8) Cherokee Bluff (2-0)
- (10) Monroe Area (2-0)
- (NR) Troup (2-0)
Out: No. 10 Cairo (0-1)
Class 2A
- (1) Carver-Columbus (2-0)
- (3) Pierce County (1-0)
- (2) Rockmart (1-1)
- (4) Burke County (2-0)
- (5) Carver-Atlanta (2-0)
- (6) Callaway (0-1)
- (7) Morgan County (2-0)
- (9) Hapeville Charter (0-0)
- (8) Thomson (1-1)
- (NR) Cook (2-0)
Out: No. 10 Hart County (1-1)
Class A Division I
- (1) Toombs County (2-0)
- (2) Worth County (2-0)
- (3) Thomasville (2-0)
- (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)
- (5) Heard County (2-0)
- (6) Rabun County (2-0)
- (7) Northeast (1-1)
- (9) Swainsboro (2-0)
- (NR) Dodge County (1-0)
- (10) Dublin (0-1)
Out: No. 8 Bleckley County (1-1)
Class A Division II
- (1) Lincoln County (1-0)
- (2) Clinch County (2-0)
- (3) Bowdon (1-1)
- (4) Brooks County (0-1)
- (6) Metter (1-0)
- (5) Manchester (0-2)
- (7) Jenkins County (1-1)
- (10) Wilcox County (1-1)
- (NR) Charlton County (2-0)
- (NR) Johnson County (2-0)
Out: No. 8 Irwin County (0-2), No. 9 Early County (0-2)
Class 3A-A Private
- (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)
- (2) Hebron Christian (2-0)
- (3) Fellowship Christian (1-1)
- (4) Savannah Christian (2-0)
- (5) Calvary Day (1-0)
- (7) Aquinas (2-0)
- (6) Wesleyan (1-1)
- (9) Athens Academy (1-1)
- (10) Lovett (1-1)
- (8) Holy Innocents’ (1-1)
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
