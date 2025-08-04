First-round draft pick Jalon Walker returns to Falcons practice

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11), center, is observed participating in a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, GA. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons planned to be cautious with Walker’s return as the team practiced in helmets and shorts. The Falcons are set to open the exhibition season against the Lions at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Walker will be back this week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before practice. “(We’ll) get him back out there in individual and get a couple team periods. Then we’ll kind of ease him back in. Probably the next day after that, we’ll kind of pull him back a little bit and unleash him a little bit towards that high practice to get him ready to the off-day (Thursday) and get to what we call our (exhibition) season games.”

Rookie safety Xavier Watts, who missed practice Friday, also returned to practice.

“He’ll be back out there as well, getting into some team things as well, getting into individual stuff,” Morris said. “He ran on the sideline last week. Obviously, that was preventative maintenance for him. It’ll be fun to get him back and get all those guys back out there.”

Walker, who played at Georgia, was the 15th player taken in the draft. He was drafted to help the Falcons improve their dormant pass rush. He participated in the first practice July 24 and the second July 26.