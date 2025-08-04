First-round draft pick Jalon Walker returns to Falcons practice
Rookie safety Xavier Watts also back at practice.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11), center, is observed participating in a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, GA.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons first-round NFL draft pick Jalon Walker, who missed the past four practices with a minor hamstring injury, returned to practice Monday.
The Falcons planned to be cautious with Walker’s return as the team practiced in helmets and shorts. The Falcons are set to open the exhibition season against the Lions at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Walker will be back this week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before practice. “(We’ll) get him back out there in individual and get a couple team periods. Then we’ll kind of ease him back in. Probably the next day after that, we’ll kind of pull him back a little bit and unleash him a little bit towards that high practice to get him ready to the off-day (Thursday) and get to what we call our (exhibition) season games.”
Rookie safety Xavier Watts, who missed practice Friday, also returned to practice.
“He’ll be back out there as well, getting into some team things as well, getting into individual stuff,” Morris said. “He ran on the sideline last week. Obviously, that was preventative maintenance for him. It’ll be fun to get him back and get all those guys back out there.”
Walker, who played at Georgia, was the 15th player taken in the draft. He was drafted to help the Falcons improve their dormant pass rush. He participated in the first practice July 24 and the second July 26.
Outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith was concerned about Walker missing some key practice time and possibly falling behind.
“It’s not about falling behind,” Morris said. “It’s about you wanting to get him out there. That’s what he was trying to say.”
The Falcons are pleased with Walker’s work thus far.
“For Jalon ... we know this guy really well from a preparation standpoint,” Morris said. “We know who he is. We also know our performance side really well and ... what you need to do to get this guy ready. But ultimately, what is the most important goal and dates. That’s obviously the first game of the season.”
The Falcons open the season against Tampa Bay on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons didn’t want his minor hamstring injury to turn into something major.
“But getting him back out there so you don’t waste time by losing him a little longer because of the mindset of my coach and or my player having the same type of mindset,” Morris said. “I get it. That’s my job to get him there and to make sure we’re ready to do all those things to get him ready. “
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
