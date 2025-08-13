Atlanta Falcons Falcons release official depth chart vs. Titans, game is Friday Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not play, the team says. Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Malone (51) runs a drill during the first day of 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (0-1) are set to host the Titans (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not play.

Linebacker DeAngelo Malone started the exhibition opener against the Lions at inside linebacker. “D-Lo was awesome in the game,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We played him as an inside linebacker, I believe, in the first half the game. Then, in the second half the game, when we pulled some of those guys … we were able to put D-Lo out there at the outside (linebacker) position.” Malone is one of the Falcons’ top special teams players and they want him to be able to provide depth at inside and outside linebacker. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wanted Malone to learn how to play inside linebacker.

“I wanted to instill in these guys (that) we’re going to master something,” Ulbrich said. “For DeAngelo Malone, he’s been a guy that’s been used as an edge rusher, as an internal blitzer, as an off-the-ball stack linebacker. When you’re asked to do a lot of those things, it’s really hard to master something. So I made a concerted effort this offseason to say, ‘You’re going to become a stacked linebacker first.’ ”

Malone is listed as the third inside linebacker behind Divine Deablo and Caleb Johnson. Here’s the Falcons depth chart: OFFENSE QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V, Chris Blair, Quincy Skinner Jr. WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, DJ Chark Jr. SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews TE: Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Joshua Simon TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson, Matthew Cindric C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn, Joshua Gray, Jake Hanson RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Brandon Parker RT: Kaleb McGary, Brandon Parker, Jack Nelson

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel) EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, Simeon Barrow Jr. DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, LaCale London EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker, Bralen Trice

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Nick Kubitz ILB: Divine Deablo, Caleb Johnson, DeAngelo Malone LCB: A.J. Terrell, Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Keith Taylor NCB: Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Mike Ford Jr.

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Henry Black, Ronnie Harrison FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Thompson SPECIAL TEAMS K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg P: Bradley Pinion