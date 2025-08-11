Ex-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds

Former Georgia high school football coach Mike Chastain pleaded guilty Friday to tax evasion after taking thousands of dollars from the Jones County Touchdown Club.
According to District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale, an investigation into missing funds began in January, which led to the discovery that Chastain made unauthorized withdrawals from the booster club’s bank account for three years, totaling more than $24,000.
In Jones County Superior Court, Chastainentered an Alford plea, meaning he pleaded guilty and acknowledged the evidence against him but maintains his innocence. Chastain, who was hired as the Jones County football coach in 2019, was sentenced to five years of probation.
In court, he gave a touchdown club representative a check for the full amount of the missing funds. The terms of his sentencing included that probation would end upon repayment, Barksdale said, meaning that Chastain would likely be off probation “by end of this week.”
Chastain resigned from his position at Jones County in January. The school’s athletic director, Chad Alligood, also resigned then, after a board of education hearing where community members expressed displeasure with Chastain.
Chastain was a head coach for nine seasons. He was 56-20 in six seasons at Jones County and 29-12 at Warner Robins from 2016-2018.
His Warner Robins teams reached state finals in 2017 and 2018 with Dylan Fromm as his quarterback. In three seasons prior, Chastain was Houston County’s offensive coordinator when former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was an all-state quarterback.
Georgia High School Football Daily’s Todd Holcomb contributed to this report.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
