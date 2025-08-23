Atlanta Falcons Cowboys defeat Falcons 31-13 in the exhibition finale Dallas Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr., bottom, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Nick Nash during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a battle of reserves, the Cowboys prevailed over the Falcons 31-13 on Friday night at AT&T Stadium. Both teams did not play most their starters and some of their key reserves.

The Cowboys jumped out early and were never threatened in the contest. The Falcons dropped to 0-3 in the exhibition games. Explore Read more about the Falcons Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton completed 10 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 97.5 passer rating. He also rushed four times for 33 yards. Will Grier came on to close out the game for the Cowboys.

Running back Phil Mafah, who played at Grayson High and Clemson, added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Falcons quarterback Easton Stick completed 20 of 28 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 88.1. Ben DiNucci came in and promptly tossed an interception. With Milton leaning heavily on the rushing attack, the Cowboys held a 17-10 halftime lead. Kicker Brandon Aubrey added a 64-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to go with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Cowboys jumped to a 14-0 lead, scoring on their first two possessions after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt (wide left) on their opening possession. Milton scored on a 1-yard run, and after a Falcons’ three-and-out, he directed an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Jaydon Blue scored from a yard out. He would later leave the game with a knee/ankle injury. The Falcons added a 38-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the second quarter. The Falcons stopped Dallas on their next two possessions and finally got moving on offense with 2:19 left in the second quarter. Stick tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Feleipe Franks with 48 seconds to play in the first half. The Cowboys got in position for Aubrey’s big kick. On the Cowboys’ opening drive of the third quarter, Milton tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Brooks with Falcons rookie Cobee Bryant in coverage.