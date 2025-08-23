AJC Varsity Bubba Chandler, former North Oconee standout, clocks 100 mph in MLB debut His four-inning save in a debut made Pittsburgh Pirates history. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Bubba Chandler’s highly anticipated Major League Baseball debut was worth the wait. North Oconee High School’s former dual-sport star logged a four-inning save in Pittsburgh’s 9-0 win over Colorado on Friday.

Chandler pitched four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and no walks with three strikeouts. Chandler’s first strikeout might have been his most impressive. The 22-year-old froze Colorado’s Ryan Ritter with a 100 mph fastball on the outside corner of the plate. He finished the inning — stranding a runner in scoring position in the process — with another 100 mph fastball above the zone.

“I blacked out in the first inning,” Chandler said, according to the Associated Press. “But I just kind of heard the place go crazy.”

Chandler kept rolling from there. He only faced 10 batters in the last three innings, scattering a hit-by-pitch and a single. Chandler became the first Pirate to earn a save in his MLB debut since saves became an official statistic in 1969. Pirates fans had been waiting for Chandler to be called up for months. MLB.com’s No. 7-ranked prospect climbed through the minor league ranks quickly after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Explore Young Georgia talent pushing way to MLB rosters — with more coming soon Chandler drew MLB interest out of North Oconee as one of the top two-way players in the draft. He was undoubtedly dominant on the mound, finishing his senior season 8-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 96 strikeouts, per The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.