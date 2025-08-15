Georgia Bulldogs Bowl projections forecast return to College Football Playoff for Georgia This year’s playoff field will be announced Dec. 7. Georgia opens the season Aug. 30 against Marshall. Georgia tight end Oscar Delp picks up a 21-yard reception against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the College Football Playoff in three of the previous four seasons, as Kirby Smart’s program has become a fixture in the national championship picture come the end of the season. And even with plenty of questions surrounding this Georgia team, the expectation is that the Bulldogs will once again end up in the playoff. At least based on various bowl projections.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura has Georgia ending the season as the No. 5 ranked team and hosting Boise State in a first-round playoff game. Bonagura has Georgia beating the Broncos and then taking down Clemson in the Orange Bowl before losing to Texas in the semifinals. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach also had Georgia reaching the semifinals, an improvement over last season when the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. Schlabach had Georgia getting a first-round bye as the No. 4 team and beating Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia’s season would end a week later in the Fiesta Bowl with a loss to Texas. “The Georgia-Texas matchup in the Fiesta Bowl would be a rematch of last year’s SEC championship game, which the Bulldogs won 22-19 in overtime,” Schlabach wrote. “The Longhorns also lost to the Bulldogs at home during the regular season in 2024, and they might have to once again figure out a way to get past them to win the SEC. Texas plays at Georgia on Nov. 15 in one of the league’s most anticipated games.”

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford is slightly lower on Georgia than his ESPN counterparts, as he has Georgia finishing the season as the No. 7 ranked team. That would still have Georgia in the playoff and hosting a team in a first-round game. Crawford has the No. 10-seed Oregon Ducks coming to Athens in his respective projections. That potential contest would pit former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against Smart. The two teams last met in 2022, with Georgia winning 49-3. “Repeating as SEC champions will be difficult, but that’s not the ultimate prize for a program that’s captured a pair of national titles in the last four seasons,” Crawford wrote. “Kirby Smart remains at the top of his profession, and the only way the Bulldogs fail to reach the playoff in 2025 is if Mike Bobo’s offense flatlines with (quarterback) Gunner Stockton at the helm.”