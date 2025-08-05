Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Cowboys Options to replace McGary, depth at LB and CB, WRs who shined in preseason and more. Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond, here making a catch in a joint practice against the Titans on Aug. 13, led Atlanta in catches this preseason with 14. He caught two passes for 11 yards against Dallas on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Mike Stewart/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas – There were not many highlights as the Falcons’ reserves were steamrolled by the Cowboy reserves 31-13 Friday night at AT&T Stadium. Dallas quarterback Joe Milton, the former standout at the University of Tennessee, was the star of the game with a touchdown run and a nice 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Brooks, who played at South Carolina.

Explore Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Cowboys The Falcons quickly turned their focus to cutting roster down to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. They released 12 players and placed one on injured reserve Saturday. “We have to go back and sit down and make some real critical decisions,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Obviously, some of the guys out there with their last-ditch efforts in order to get on the football team and be able to go out there and compete with us throughout the regular season.” Here are five things we learned from the loss to the Cowboys: 1. McGary is out: Morris gave an update on the status of starting right tackle Kaleb McGary. He’s going to miss significant time and is headed to injured reserve.

He didn’t declare McGary out for the season or reveal the extent of the injury. If he tore ligaments in his knee, he’d likely be for the season. It he strained ligaments, he’d have a shot to make it back.

No need to speculate at this time, but it is time for general manager Terry Fontenot to cook. The Falcons have options on their roster, but they also need to look at the veteran tackle market for a possible trade. They can pay attention to the waiver wire, but teams are not likely to cut a starting-quality tackle. Back in 2015, then Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff swung a deal to land guard Andy Levitre to solidify the offense line. The Falcons need to make a similar move in 2025. 2. Wide receivers showed out: Dylan Drummond, Chris Blair and Nick Nash showed they can play in the NFL. Drummond led the Falcons with 14 receptions in the exhibition season. He also had 96 yards receiving.

Explore What Falcons players had to say after Friday’s loss to Cowboys Blair had 12 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Nash had 12 catches for 136 yards. Also, tight end Feleipe Franks had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. All three of the wide receivers are not going to make it back to the practice squad if they are exposed to waivers. “The coaches are going to make their decisions,” said Drummond, who played at Eastern Michigan. “I’m just going to control what I can control. Trust in God and everything will work out.” He was pleased with his performances. “Yeah, I thought I did all right with the opportunity,” Drummond said. “A couple of plays you want back. That’s the reality of the game.”

Blair opened the season on the practice squad in 2024 but received a game-day promotion for the opener. “Everything is in God’s hands,” said Blair, who played at Alcorn State. “The main thing for me was to control what I could control. Going out, I made the plays that I could. There was some stuff that I wish I could get back. I think I had a pretty good (exhibition) season. Now, it’s up to the man upstairs to tell me where I need to be.” 3. Linebacker depth: With Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo set to start and Troy Andersen recovering from knee surgery, there is room on the opening day roster for Josh Woods and JD Bertrand. Woods helped himself with a big special teams hit against the Cowboys. Explore Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘The toughest time of the year is upon us’ “I’d like to say that I left it out on the field,” Woods said. “I have no regrets.”

4. Harrison made the team: Defensive lineman Zach Harrison, a third-round pick in 2023, played 17 defensive snaps and finished with four tackles against the Cowboys. “He’s done such a great job of building a steady role for us in what he wants to do and how it looks,” Morris said. “He’s done such a great job of providing us effort and providing us energy. I look forward to him moving forward with us, (and I think) he will do really good things for us this season.” 5. Cornerback depth: Cornerbacks Natrone Brooks and Dee Alford reversed roles against the Cowboys. Alford went outside and Brooks played some nickel back. It appears that rookie Billy Bowman Jr., who didn’t play, has edged out Alford for the top nickel back spot. Brooks had to show he can play some nickel and Alford was essentially at outside to show he could play out there.