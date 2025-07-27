Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Kaleb McGary tasked with protecting Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side Right or left side of the line, the 7-year veteran said his preparation stays the same. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary — who will be tasked with protecting left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s blind side this season — reacts during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary has a new responsibility this season, and it’s one that comes with high importance. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle will be in charge of protecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side. The role sounds daunting, but McGary does not need to change his mindset or preparation.

"You're never wanting to give up a sack," McGary said during training camp. "In a modern offense, a quarterback pivots quite a bit, so his back is going to be turned to either side no matter what." Typically, the left tackle is in charge of protecting a quarterback's blind slide. But with a left-hander behind center, that task will now fall on McGary, the team's right tackle. And the Falcons believe he will excel in the role. "I have so much confidence in Kaleb and his ability to go out there and play at a high level, no matter what side he's blocking on," head coach Raheem Morris said. "And if he has some issues — which we're all going to have with some of those people on the edge, some of those freaks — you've got to provide the proper help for them."

In past offenses, McGary would receive more pressure as the blind-side protector because of the quarterback often lining up under center. But the modification of schemes — including shotgun and pistol, which involve lesser step drops — give quarterbacks more time to see defenders approaching them.

Plus, most teams now play powerful edge rushers on both sides of their defensive lines. "Nowadays, they've got studs on both sides there," left tackle Jake Matthews said. "You've got to expect to face the best rusher at left and right tackle every week. You've still got to block the guy." McGary possesses the attributes stereotypical of an offensive lineman — sturdy, jokester, likes to go bear hunting in the offseason — with a personality that draws in his teammates. "A big ogre mentality," Matthews said. "I think cutting his hair was a good choice. He buzzed the long locks off. But, no, he's a funny guy. Ogre as in big, strong and a little goofy."

"We're both dogs," Penix added. "We've got a good relationship. Man, he be killing bears and stuff — we're a little different in that area, I don't be hunting bears — but he's a great guy. He comes out here, gives his all. He's got a lot of jokes. Obviously, he's on my blind side, so I've got to make sure I'm never on his bad side." McGary, a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2019, shared that his biggest focal points during the offseason were increasing his strength, size and speed. He aimed to make his reactions more efficient so pass rushers could not immediately blow by him. To accomplish those feats, the 30-year-old did what most football players do — lift weights, scarf down meals and watch film. But he also underwent a small procedure on his ankle to clean up an injury that bugged him "It's kind of the same cycle every year," McGary said. "Trying to close the gap as much as you can no matter what." He is also playing on the final year of his three-year, $34.5 million contract. McGary did not share an update on negotiations with the organization but said he is only focused on performing his best during the upcoming season.