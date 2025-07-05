Here’s a look at the five position battles to watch in training camp:

1. Placekicker: The Falcons are hoping that Younghoe Koo, who has missed nine, five and five field-goal attempts over the past three seasons, can return to the Pro Bowl form (made 37 of 39 attempts) he had in 2020.

The Falcons signed Lenny Krieg, a native of Berlin who played in the European League of Football with the Stuttgart Surge. In 24 games over the past two seasons, he made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He also made 101 of 126 extra-point attempts.

“Lenny, just being around him and watching how he operates, how he’s process driven and how he works on different things … ” Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said.

The Falcons were impressed with Krieg at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I love his calm demeanor,” Williams said.

With Krieg as their International Player Pathways program, he gives the Falcons roster flexibility.

“Based on how the roster and how everything works out, he could be that extra player that we have on the (practice) squad when it comes to that, which, in those situations, you carry 16, now 17,” Williams said. “Without the international player, and the way we’re formatting, the way we operate.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

2. Safety: The Falcons signed veteran Jordan Fuller in free agency, drafted former Notre Dame standout Xavier Watts in the third round and former Oklahoma starter Billy Bowman in the fourth round.

They elected not to re-sign veterans Justin Simmons and Richie Grant before free agency.

There’s a spot open next to Jessie Bates III.

The Falcons don’t have to rush Watts into the lineup because Fuller has started 55 of 57 games over his first six seasons in the NFL. Bowman is headed to the competition at nickel back.

DeMarcco Hellams, who ended his rookie season as a starter in 2023, is returning after he missed last season with a severe ankle injury.

“DeMarrco is doing well,” Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood said. “He’s working and progressing. It’s been good.”

Hellams was injured on the second defensive play of the exhibition game against the Dolphins on Aug. 10.

“He’s going to pick right back up where he left off (in 2023),” Hood said. “I love DeMarrco’s demeanor. You talk about what makes him different and special … you want a guy who can be an enforcer. That’s his mentality. We’re excited to see him compete as well.”

If Hellams is healthy, it will be a three-way battle to fill Simmons’ old spot.

“No one shies away from competition,” Hood said. “We’re excited to get him in there. We know he’s going to work hard because that’s his character.”

3. Nickel back: Dee Alford, a tough and scrappy defender, struggled at times last season and was targeted by some teams. Opposing quarterbacks had a 117.9 passer rating when throwing at Alford, who gave up eight touchdowns and had 16 missed tackles.

Alford was re-signed over the offseason and will have to beat out Bowman and Clark Phillips III to retain his starting spot.

Bowman, who’s 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, figures to be the favorite.

“I think nickels, they need short-space quickness; they need the ability to match guys in the slot,” Ulbrich said. “Obviously, they’re going against typically the quickest receiver, so he matches that profile perfectly.”

The Falcons also signed former Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, who’s 6 feet and 180, as an undrafted free agent. He was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 player. He had 13 career interceptions and could enter the competition.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

4. Inside linebacker: The Falcons allowed Nate Landman to leave in free agency, and Troy Andersen, who has shown flashes, has played only nine games over the past two seasons.

The Falcons signed speedy veteran linebacker Divine Deablo in free agency and drafted Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.

Deablo has started 42 games and played in 55 over four seasons with the Raiders.

Walker is going to start out as a pass rusher, but the plan is to move him around.

JD Bertrand played in 12 games last season as a rookie and made 23 tackles.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Right cornerback: The Falcons re-signed cornerback Mike Hughes to a three-year, $18 million contract. He started 15 games last season in his best so far in the NFL.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 105.8 passer rating when throwing at Hughes, who gave up three touchdowns and missed seven tackles.

Hughes said he believes that he can play better and wants to build off last season.

“I want to get my hands on more balls, get some actual interceptions and help create turnovers,” Hughes said.

The Falcons pursued free-agent cornerback Jaire Alexander, who ended up signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens.

Cornerback is considered the team’s top weakness.

“Atlanta didn’t make notable additions to a group that allowed the league’s highest catch rate while ranking 26th in pass breakups in 2024,” ESPN analyst Mike Clay wrote.