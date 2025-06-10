FLOWERY BRANCH — As the Falcons gathered in Flowery Branch for the start of their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, a familiar face returned to the front row of the team’s meeting room.
That was quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was a hot topic of conversation during the offseason: Would he show up for the team’s mandatory practices, or would he request a trade from the organization that benched him?
Cousins addressed all of the speculation at the podium adjacent to the team’s practice field, and it was clear his answers were well rehearsed.
“Right now, it’s about the situation I’m in and being the best I can,” Cousins said. “And hopefully, in February, we as an organization are holding up the Lombardi Trophy.”
Cousins reported to the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp after missing the voluntary portion to work on his body. The 36-year-old said he improved his mobility, which suffered in 2024 while he returned from an Achilles injury.
However, with Cousins’ absence also came trade rumors, as the now-backup quarterback saw his name linked to various starting roles with other teams. He acknowledged there were conversations with the Falcons about orchestrating a trade, but now he is focused on the present — and that is in Flowery Branch.
“Obviously you’d love to play, but I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality,” Cousins said. “It’s better spent to be focused on the situation I’m in and controlling what you can control, and I think that’s the right mindset to have.”
Part of Cousins’ new role involves mentoring starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who overtook him on the depth chart last season. On the outside, it could be an awkward situation, but to those inside the quarterback group, nothing has changed.
“Kirk, he’s always been the same guy from Day One,” Penix said. “He always told me since I got in, ‘I got your back.’ I told him I got his back. We support each other, and that’s how it’s always going to be.”
The Falcons saw almost everyone at mandatory minicamp, with defensive lineman Morgan Fox having an excused absence because of a personal situation. However, the team is being cautious with multiple players returning from injuries, including tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary.
