The Falcons are in a period of transition, with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking the reins as the starter and the team looking to make it back into the playoffs.
With two first-round picks on the defensive side, Atlanta has optimism on both sides of the ball and is looking to knock the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the top spot in the division.
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 NFL players, and three Falcons players made the list, including running back Bijan Robinson.
Here’s a look at the Falcons players in Prisco’s list:
No. 39: Bijan Robinson, running back
Robinson has developed into a versatile, two-way back in just two seasons in Atlanta. He contributed about 1,900 yards with his rushing and receiving totals, along with 14 rushing touchdowns.
“In his second season in the league, Robinson was third in the league with 1,486 yards rushing. He averaged an impressive 4.8 per rush, while also catching 61 passes,” Prisco wrote.
Robinson was unrated last season, after posting 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 58 catches for 486 yards and four receiving scores. So, getting inside the top 40 is a significant jump.
No. 43 Chris Lindstrom, offensive guard
At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, Lindstrom is a menace in the interior offensive line. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is just 28 and has more improvements he can make.
“Lindstrom is one of the best interior players in the league, a dominant run blocker who has improved in pass protection. At 28, he still has a lot of good football in front of him,” Prisco wrote.
Lindstrom also wasn’t rated last season, and he’s proving his worth in establishing the Falcons’ ground game in front of Robinson and protections for young quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
No. 73 Jessie Bates III, free safety
Coming off a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, Bates’ production wasn’t quite at the same level, when he had 132 tackles and six interceptions. He’s still effective, posting 102 tackles and four picks last season.
“Bates’ play slipped a little last season in his second with the Falcons, but he remains a top-tier safety,” Prisco noted. “He just turned 28, so he still has a lot of good football left.”
Bates was a second-team All-Pro selection in ‘23, and if he can get back to that level, it’ll bolster the Falcons’ defense, which has more optimism after getting two edge rushers in the first round of the draft.
