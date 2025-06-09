FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are set to open their mandatory minicamp Tuesday and it will run through Thursday.
The big question is whether backup quarterback Kirk Cousins will attend. He could be fined for not attending, at the team’s discretion.
The Falcons could waive the fines and allow Cousins to miss the workouts.
Cousins was demoted to backup quarterback last season. He let the team know that he’d like to be traded to a team that would give him a chance to start.
The Falcons have not found a deal for Cousins. General manager Terry Fontenot has repeatedly said they plan to do what was best for the franchise.
Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into mandatory minicamp:
OFFENSE
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson
WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills V, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon
TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Nikola Kalinic
LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer
DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)
DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.
DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavious Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem
DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson
ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning
RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor
NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford
SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes
