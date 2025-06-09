Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Depth chart: How the Falcons stack up heading into minicamp

Will backup quarterback Kirk Cousins show up?
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to coaches during an NFL football training camp on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are set to open their mandatory minicamp Tuesday and it will run through Thursday.

The big question is whether backup quarterback Kirk Cousins will attend. He could be fined for not attending, at the team’s discretion.

The Falcons could waive the fines and allow Cousins to miss the workouts.

Cousins was demoted to backup quarterback last season. He let the team know that he’d like to be traded to a team that would give him a chance to start.

The Falcons have not found a deal for Cousins. General manager Terry Fontenot has repeatedly said they plan to do what was best for the franchise.

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into mandatory minicamp:

OFFENSE

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills V, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)

DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavious Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem

DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud

PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes

