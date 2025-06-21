Ronald Acuña Jr. nos dijo en @ElExtrabase que quiere participar en el Home Run Derby si @MLB le hace la invitación.



Ronald Acuña Jr. told us in @ElExtrabase that he’ll participate in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta if he gets invited. pic.twitter.com/Q6UmLNWEcG — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) June 20, 2025

It’s likely MLB will want a Braves player in the event, given Atlanta is the hosting city. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones participated in the 2000 derby at Turner Field.

The Braves have several other candidates. First baseman Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, would be a logical choice. He was in the 2021 derby as an Oakland Athletic, but declined an invitation two years later.

Third baseman Austin Riley, another potential option, has never participated. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is the Braves’ latest derby participant, hitting 16 homers in last year’s event before he was eliminated in the first round.

Other Braves to participate in the derby are Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005) and Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022).

Beyond the derby, Acuña is hoping he’ll get an All-Star game nod despite his limited games played. His production creates a compelling case: He’s hit .376 with a 1.185 OPS in 24 games. He has eight homers, three doubles and 14 RBIs.

The Braves, meanwhile, have started showing life. They’re 8-9 in June after sweeping the Mets in a series that reminds of this club’s capabilities.