MIAMI — The Braves never have had a Home Run Derby winner. Perhaps it would be appropriate if that changed at Truist Park this summer.
At least one of their players is interested. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. told El Extrabase that he’ll participate in the Home Run Derby if invited. The event will take place July 14 at Truist Park as part of the All-Star extravaganza.
Acuña, who’s been sensational since returning from his second torn ACL, shared the news with El Extrabase insider Daniel Alvarez-Montes before the Braves faced the Marlins in Miami on Friday night. Acuña has participated in the derby twice previously, losing to the Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2019 and 2022.
It’s likely MLB will want a Braves player in the event, given Atlanta is the hosting city. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones participated in the 2000 derby at Turner Field.
The Braves have several other candidates. First baseman Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, would be a logical choice. He was in the 2021 derby as an Oakland Athletic, but declined an invitation two years later.
Third baseman Austin Riley, another potential option, has never participated. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is the Braves’ latest derby participant, hitting 16 homers in last year’s event before he was eliminated in the first round.
Other Braves to participate in the derby are Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005) and Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022).
Beyond the derby, Acuña is hoping he’ll get an All-Star game nod despite his limited games played. His production creates a compelling case: He’s hit .376 with a 1.185 OPS in 24 games. He has eight homers, three doubles and 14 RBIs.
The Braves, meanwhile, have started showing life. They’re 8-9 in June after sweeping the Mets in a series that reminds of this club’s capabilities.
