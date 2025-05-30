FLOWERY BRANCH — The good folks over at the Pro Football Network revisited the 2021 NFL draft and awarded Falcons cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the fourth overall pick in the draft.
The Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts after quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Zach Wilson (Jets) and Trey Lance (49ers) went with the top three picks.
In the redraft, Pitts did not make the first round.
The first round of the 2021 draft stands out for producing 17 Pro Bowlers and impact talents, including Surtain, linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
“While the Falcons got encouraging results from Pitts in his rookie year, they make the easy decision to go elsewhere in this 2021 NFL Redraft,” wrote Pro Football Network. “The reigning NFL defensive player of the year, Patrick Surtain II is the definition of a shutdown cornerback.”
Former Falcons center Drew Dalman was awarded to the Steelers with the 24th overall pick in the redraft. The Steelers selected former Alabama running back Najee Harris with the original pick.
“In 2021, the Steelers were in their first year without star center Maurkice Pouncey, leaving a massive hole in their offensive line,” according to PFN. “Dalman just got a three-year, $42 million deal from the Bears in the 2025 offseason after having been one of the league’s best centers the last two years.”
The Falcons picked up Pitts’ fifth-year $10.8 million option for the 2025 season. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season if the team doesn’t reach a contract-extension with him.
Pitts caught 47 of 74 targets for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns last season.
Pitts was not on hand for the team’s first open OTA on Tuesday. He was inside rehabbing a foot injury, according to James Palmer of the Bleacher Report.
He has not had an 100-yard game since his rookie season, when he caught six passes for 102 yards in a 20-16 win over the Lions on Dec. 26, 2021.
