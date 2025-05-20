Falcons in discussion to hold joint practices again for training camp

As has become custom, the Falcons are aiming to hold joint practices with another team during their training camp and are in discussions with multiple teams, a team spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.
It would be the fifth consecutive summer that the team has shared practices with an opponent. The first four were against teams the Falcons played in an exhibition game that same week at the host team’s practice site. The Falcons’ three exhibition games in August will be at home against Detroit and Tennessee and then at Dallas.
Last year, in coach Raheem Morris’ first training camp, the Falcons had two days of practices with Miami in Miami Gardens, Florida, before playing the Dolphins in an exhibition game at Hard Rock Stadium. To limit injury risk, Morris preferred to give first-string players work against another team in the controlled setting of a practice rather than an exhibition game.
Joint practices have become more common in the NFL since the league moved to a 17-game regular-season schedule in 2021 and reduced the number of exhibition games from four to three.
