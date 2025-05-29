Despite needing immediate upgrades, the Falcons made only modest free-agent additions. And after spending four of five draft picks on defense, they’re in the development game. If new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is going to orchestrate a turnaround, it will be because he and his staff proved good teachers.

What a treat for Ulbrich and defensive-minded coach Raheem Morris in his second season. They should view this as a privilege. They’re tasked with overseeing a largely homegrown unit that can help guide the Falcons out of this defensive malaise.

“That’s the biggest part of our game (player development),” Morris said. “Free agents are expensive. You get the chance to go out there and draft guys. You get to watch them go play and be exciting. You watch your own, raised at home. That is truly exciting for us. I’m so excited about the last two (draft) classes and what that can look like, everybody getting their opportunity to play this year.”

In 2024, the Falcons drafted defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (second round), edge rusher Bralen Trice (third round), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (fourth round) and linebacker JD Bertrand (fifth round) to assist their defense. All players contributed in a limited capacity except Trice, who tore his ACL in the exhibition opener (he’s expected to be ready for training camp). The team needs more from this group moving forward.

This spring, the Falcons added edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who instantly assumed the pressure of fixing a moribund pass rush. The team also drafted defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., adding a couple of big-school, experienced defenders to the back end. The Falcons need a couple of home runs here.

“Let’s face it: We have some young guys who are going to have to make some impactful plays for us this year,” All-Pro safety Jessie Bates said Tuesday.

Ages of some notable Falcons defenders (*denotes drafted by team):

DL- David Onyemata (32), Morgan Fox (30), Ta’Quon Graham* (26), Brandon Dorlus* (24), Zach Harrison* (23), Ruke Orhorhoro* (23).

Edge- Jalon Walker* (21), Leonard Floyd (32), James Pearce Jr.* (21), Arnold Ebiketie* (26), DeAngelo Malone* (25).

ILB- Kaden Ellis (29), JD Bertrand* (25), Troy Andersen* (26), Divine Deablo (26).

CB- A.J. Terrell Jr.* (26), Mike Hughes (28), Clark Phillips III* (23), Dee Alford (27), Billy Bowman Jr.* (22), Cobee Bryant (23; the bet here is the undrafted rookie, whom the Falcons have lauded, makes the team).

S- Jessie Bates (28), Xavier Watts* (23), Jordan Fuller (27), DeMarcco Hellams* (24).

The depth chart includes three prominent players aged 30 or above. Beyond that, some of these individuals have very little experience, like Dorlus, Orhorhoro and Phillips, and some have none at all, such as Walker, Pearce and Watts.

This shifts the spotlight to the coaches, who must prepare the youngsters not only to contribute but to do so at a level that’ll help the team qualify for the playoffs. If the Falcons are left on the outside again, the prevailing thought is there will be more changes. The franchise’s stability hinges on its draftees.

But the responsibilities here aren’t just on the coaching staff, as Bates notes.

“Just getting those guys in here, making them feel comfortable,” Bates said of his leadership role as a veteran. “Making them feel comfortable in the scheme and just let them know that you’re in your dream. You just started your dream. But there’s a whole lot more that you can do in this league. You didn’t just get here to get drafted and play one year. You want to have a long career. Just teaching those guys the daily habits. Not just talking about it but being an example for these guys every single day. You do little stuff every day, the type of stuff that adds up. Next thing you know, you’ll be on year eight like me. Good things will happen for you and your family. So just talking to those guys about that.”

Bates continued elaborating, explaining that players like him, Floyd and even the more experienced offensive players must set examples.

“That’s where you have to have your leaders, some solid leaders who these young guys can see,” he said. “See what it looks like. What is the right way to go about your days? Sometimes it’s good to have some young bucks that have no clue out there, they just know how to go fast.

“With those two guys off the edge, Jalon and James, I think we’ll be excited to watch those guys. Just watching them in their individual work, 1-2 step get off the ball, it’s been pretty impressive. There’s going to be some learning things as well as they get through the season, but that’s where you have leaders and guys who have to step up. The older guys who’ve been there before need to show them what it’s about.”

The Falcons will see if youth does indeed provide innovation — the innovation being a quality defense. Around these parts, such would be considered transformative.