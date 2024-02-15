Willis says college friend betrayed her

DA Fani Willis said she feels betrayed by a former friend who testified Thursday that Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began in late 2019.

Robin Yeartie told the court that she witnessed Wade and Willis hugging and kissing long before 2022, when Wade asserted the relationship began. Yeartie acknowledged that she had worked for the district attorney’s office, which she left on bad terms in 2022.

Willis said she met Yeartie at college in the early 1990s and that they were in the same group of friends who partied together. She said Yeartie was not a close friend and that the two went long periods without communicating.