Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary
Willis didn’t lead ‘lifestyle of the rich and the famous’

57 minutes ago

Suggestions that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was taking lavish trips while she was dating special prosecutor Nathan Wade are “a joke,” argued Adam Abbate.

Arguing for the DA’s office, Abbate said that Willis and Wade stayed at a DoubleTree Hotel when they traveled to Napa Valley in 2023.

“She stayed at a DoubleTree in Napa, a DoubleTree. I don’t know that to be a lavish hotel,” Abbate said, arguing that the Ritz-Carlton of the Four Seasons hotels might better fit that description.

“The allegations and assertions that Miss Willis was living the lifestyle of the rich and the famous is a joke,” he said.

“There is no evidence of a financial benefit that she gained as it results to the prosecution of this case and the ultimate outcome of this case,” Abbate said.

Abbate said that if Willis really wanted to profit off the case she wouldn’t be pushing for a trial date in August and would have indicted all 39 people the special grand jury recommended, instead of the 19 she eventually settled on.

