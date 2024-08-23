Thousands near DNC protested Israel-Hamas war, demanded cease-fire

Georgian Eva Cardenas, 37, traveled from East Point to protest the war. She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday afternoon at Union Park near the United Center that wishes Democrats would address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration has sent more than $674 million in humanitarian aid to the region since the start of the war on Oct. 7, but distribution of the aid has been fraught with difficulties. The Defense Department announced last month a maritime pier built by the U.S. military to open an aid route into Gaza would be dismantled after numerous weather and security problems.

Activists are more concerned about the billions of dollars in foreign aid packages to Israel since the start of the war on Oct. 7, with another $20 billion approved in arms sales earlier this month. Cardenas argued that money should be used in American communities instead.

“We have a housing crisis, not just in Atlanta, but across the board. We have an opioid crisis, not just in Atlanta, but across the board. We have working class people struggling day-to-day, not just in Atlanta, but across the board. And all of these things could be made easier if our taxes were actually invested in things that further develop our communities,” she said.

Protests began in Chicago even before the DNC began. On Sunday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered downtown calling for a cease-fire, abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights.

During a Monday protests at Union Park on the first day of the DNC, several people broke off from a gathering of about 3,500 people and breached an outer fence around the United Center. About 10 people were arrested on charges ranging from criminal trespass, resisting and obstruction, and aggravated battery on an police officer, Snelling said.

Erica Kadel, 32, of Atlanta, was one of the leaders who organized Monday’s protest. She also marched in solidarity with Palestine at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I think Palestine is the No. 1 issue in politics right now, and neither the Democrats nor the Republicans seem like they are interested in stopping the genocide,” she said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week ended his ninth trip to the region since the war began in an attempt to broker a cease-fire, but returned home without a deal in hand.

Mass arrests occurred Tuesday night during a protest outside the Israeli consulate in downtown Chicago. Snelling said activists “showed up with the intent of committing acts of violence (and) vandalism.” Around 60 people were arrested, including three journalists.

At least two women were handcuffed during a Wednesday evening march after entering the a rapid transit station near the United Center. Snelling said officers worked with the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, the group that organized the protest, and the situation was defused and the two women were released back into the march.

Claire Pentecost, who was born in Atlanta and now lives in Chicago, said Illinois usually votes for Democrats. The 66-year-old said that if she lived in a swing state like Georgia, she would vote for Harris as the candidate with a slightly better chance at a cease-fire than Republican nominee Donald Trump. However, she fears both parties won’t waver on their support for Israel.

“The difference between Trump and Kamala is more about other issues. I’m afraid they are locked into this Israel solidarity, and it’s so criminal,” she said.

An @ajc photojournalist witnessed at least 2 people get detained Wednesday evening during a protest at the Damen train station near the United Center in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/oz8uDONvgf — Caroline Carrasco Silva (@CarolSilvaAJC) August 22, 2024

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made some of the most explicit statements about the war during a Tuesday speech at the DNC. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

“We must end this horrific war in Gaza, bring home the hostages and demand an immediate cease-fire,” he said.

A 23-year-old American who was taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel gave a speech at the convention Wednesday. Delegates of the “uncommitted” movement, which was created due to dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s handling of the war, were denied their request for a Palestinian to speak during the DNC, Georgia Rep. Ruwa Romman, who is Palestinian American, told the AJC.

Romman was optimistic that, after seeing an Israeli hostage speak, the DNC would also invite someone to speak on behalf of the Palestinians. Delegates of the “uncommitted” movement engaged in a sit-in outside the United Center on Wednesday evening.

“The message that got sent today was that, ‘You know what, we definitely just can’t have you in our party.’ It was, ‘We can talk about you, but we’re not going to listen to you,’” Romman said.

As Harris took the stage Thursday evening, about 3,000 people remained in the streets near Union Park and the United Center. At least one activist holding a massive all-black flag was led away by police near the end of the march.

Dylan Villinef, 26, of Oklahoma, attended the demonstration and said he will vote for Harris in November, but only because he believes the Republican Party will not listen to voters demanding a cease-fire. He said he was upset that Democrats only allowed an Israeli hostage to speak at the convention.

“Genocide shouldn’t be an American policy, but here we are,” Villinef said.

— Radio producer Natalie Mendenhall contributed to this article.