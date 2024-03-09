Politics

Protesters gather outside Pullman Yards ahead of Biden rally

By and
1 hour ago

Several protestors, most of them affiliated with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, gathered near Pullman Yards ahead of President Joe Biden’s rally.

Monica Johnson of Clayton County was just one of those protesters standing at the corner of Hosea Williams Drive and Rogers Street protesting Biden’s approach to the war between Hamas and Israel.

“We are here because Joe Biden should know that the masses of people do not support his actions in Palestine,” she said.

Biden has faced criticism this year — particularly among his base supporters — over his staunch backing for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. He had initially hoped a short-term cease-fire would be in place by his State of the Union speech Thursday night to allow for the release of more hostages and increase aid into the territory, according to the Associated Press.

Several protesters chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," near Pullman Yards on Saturday afternoon.

While waiting to get inside the event, Matthews Collins of Albany, New York, called the war in Gaza his top priority, but said he mostly liked what he heard from Biden on Thursday night on the issue, as he announced new plans to send aid to Gaza.

“I’m pleased, but I think he should go a little further,” Collins said.

