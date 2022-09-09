ajc logo
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November

Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

In this episode of Politically Georgia, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Mark Niesse to discuss how an increase of 1.6 million additional voters since 2018 could shape the November midterms.

Plus, our insiders share moments from the AJC’s State of Our State live event with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Gov. Roy Barnes.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

