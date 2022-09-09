Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November

In this episode of Politically Georgia, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Mark Niesse to discuss how an increase of 1.6 million additional voters since 2018 could shape the November midterms.
Plus, our insiders share moments from the AJC’s State of Our State live event with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Gov. Roy Barnes.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions
