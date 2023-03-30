Need-based college financial aid wins approval

A bill to provide more need-based financial aid to Georgia college students won approval from the Georgia General Assembly.
House Bill 249 expands on legislation passed last year to help students who can’t afford their tuition. The update, which now heads to the governor for his signature, increases the maximum award students can receive to $3,500, up from $2,500.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, called that additional funding the “best thousand dollars we could ever invest in the state of Georgia.”
The Senate passed the measure Wednesday, but tacked on an amendment that required the bill to go back to the House for final approval. The House unanimously finalized the bill late Wednesday.
Read more about the bill here.