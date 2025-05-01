Exclusive: AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
Washington Insider
Washington Insider

Jamie Dupree: Republicans stop time to avoid voting on Trump’s tariffs

House Republicans are avoiding going on the record about Trump’s tariffs and policies by using special rules that are enshrined into law.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is adjusting the congressional calendar to avoid a vote on the Trump administration's tariffs. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is adjusting the congressional calendar to avoid a vote on the Trump administration's tariffs. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

We have all been there.

A deadline is fast approaching on something you want to avoid. It would be nice to magically make time stand still and dodge something uncomfortable at work or in life.

Well, Republicans in Congress have summoned that kind of power. Three times in recent weeks, House Speaker Mike Johnson has stopped the hands of time and put the calendar on hold — all to avoid uncomfortable votes for the GOP tied to President Donald Trump.

“Mike Johnson is performing chicanery and deceit,” complained U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who wants lawmakers on the record about Trump’s tariff plans.

What’s going on here?

Under special rules in the House and Senate — and enshrined into law — Congress can vote to block national emergencies declared by a president, like the one used by Trump to levy tariffs on imports.

The rules require action after 15 days. But what if the calendar never changes?

That’s what House Republicans have done three times now.

“Each day for the remainder of the first session of the 119th Congress shall not constitute a calendar day,” read one provision which blocked a vote to overturn Trump’s tariffs.

This week, House Republicans blocked Democrats from using the rules to bring up “resolutions of inquiry” — basically an effort to demand documents on items embarrassing to the Trump administration — by stopping the calendar a different way.

“Each day during the period from April 29, 2025, through September 30, 2025, shall not constitute a legislative day,” the special language read.

Just think if you had the power to stop the calendar. You could avoid paying the rent, the mortgage, your credit card or just about anything — because the due date never arrived.

As you might expect, fiddling with time in Congress is nothing new.

In the 19th century, the Senate was known to push back the clock in the chamber to keep it from officially striking midnight or noon, all to gain extra time at the end of a legislative session.

But this is different. This isn’t about giving lawmakers more time to do something. It’s an effort by House Republicans to avoid going on the record about Trump’s tariffs and policies.

GOP lawmakers were elected to make tough choices — not avoid them by playing tricks with the calendar.

Father Time is undefeated — except evidently in the halls of Congress.

“They used to say that the Congress could say that night is day,” Paul observed. “Now they can say that day is no longer day.”

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
More Stories

Keep Reading

Trump administration hits 100 days.

Credit: Philip Robibero

Georgians are scared, thrilled about President Trump’s changes

What has Trump's 100 days been like for average Georgians? They’re exhausted, thrilled, scared and hopeful.

Democratic Leader Jeffries says Trump's 100 days filled with 'chaos, cruelty and corruption'

Numbers that matter from the first 100 days of Trump's second term

The Latest

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

1h ago
LISTEN

Jason Esteves on running for governor: ‘I’m a Democrat that wants to get stuff done’

1h ago

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.