‘It’s SAY-dow’

By
1 minute ago

With Judge McAfee’s courtroom in recess, attendees in the courtroom — mainly defense attorneys and reporters — are cutting up and killing some time.

The judge’s livestream is still rolling, allowing several thousand people on YouTube to listen in to the banter.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead Atlanta attorney, popped up from behind the defense table and asked which reporters in the room worked for CNN.

When a few raised their hands, he playfully corrected them on how to pronounce his last name

“It’s SAY-dow,” he said with a smile.

Attorney Steve Sadow, former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in the case, speaks during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

