With Judge McAfee’s courtroom in recess, attendees in the courtroom — mainly defense attorneys and reporters — are cutting up and killing some time.
The judge’s livestream is still rolling, allowing several thousand people on YouTube to listen in to the banter.
Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead Atlanta attorney, popped up from behind the defense table and asked which reporters in the room worked for CNN.
When a few raised their hands, he playfully corrected them on how to pronounce his last name
“It’s SAY-dow,” he said with a smile.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
About the Author