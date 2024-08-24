Politics

Harris plans two-day swing through Georgia capped by Savannah rally

The vice president and her running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will campaign together for the first time in Georgia on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz wave to their supporters after her speech during a rally campaign at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz wave to their supporters after her speech during a rally campaign at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off a bus tour through south Georgia on Wednesday that will culminate with a Thursday evening rally in Savannah as she tries to sustain the momentum from her party’s nominating convention.

The Democratic nominee will be joined on Wednesday by her running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first joint appearance in Georgia. On Thursday, Harris will headline the Savannah rally solo.

The two were set to barnstorm Savannah earlier this month as part of a nationwide battleground state tour, but their stop was postponed as Hurricane Debby menaced Georgia’s coast.

Campaign officials say the bus tour is modeled after a recent swing through western Pennsylvania that included stops at Harris campaign field offices and a high school football practice. The agenda for the Georgia trip hasn’t yet been released.

With polls showing a tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump in Georgia, Democrats are ramping up their efforts to recapture the battleground state. The Harris campaign on Friday released a new TV ad in Georgia on her economic agenda.

Trump’s campaign is ceding no ground, pouring more than $20 million into a new volley of TV ads in the state. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, campaigned in Valdosta, hoping to drive up turnout in a deep-red part of the state.

And Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp moved to heal a long-standing feud that the former president revived at his rally in Atlanta earlier this month amid GOP concerns that the tiff will alienate mainstream and independent voters.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

JD Vance is campaigning in Georgia the same day Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Donald Trump and Brian Kemp try to heal their divide
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump zigzags between economic remarks and personal insults at rally in critical...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Patricia Murphy: As a matter of fact, Atlanta did win the DNC
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia’s Green Party scrambles for ballot access as challengers attempt to bar the way
How RFK Jr.’s exit could reshape the presidential race in Georgia
Star power at the 2024 DNC greatly outweighed the RNC, but does it matter?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role