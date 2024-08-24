Harris plans two-day swing through Georgia capped by Savannah rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off a bus tour through south Georgia on Wednesday that will culminate with a Thursday evening rally in Savannah as she tries to sustain the momentum from her party’s nominating convention.
The Democratic nominee will be joined on Wednesday by her running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first joint appearance in Georgia. On Thursday, Harris will headline the Savannah rally solo.
The two were set to barnstorm Savannah earlier this month as part of a nationwide battleground state tour, but their stop was postponed as Hurricane Debby menaced Georgia’s coast.
Campaign officials say the bus tour is modeled after a recent swing through western Pennsylvania that included stops at Harris campaign field offices and a high school football practice. The agenda for the Georgia trip hasn’t yet been released.
With polls showing a tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump in Georgia, Democrats are ramping up their efforts to recapture the battleground state. The Harris campaign on Friday released a new TV ad in Georgia on her economic agenda.
Trump’s campaign is ceding no ground, pouring more than $20 million into a new volley of TV ads in the state. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, campaigned in Valdosta, hoping to drive up turnout in a deep-red part of the state.
And Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp moved to heal a long-standing feud that the former president revived at his rally in Atlanta earlier this month amid GOP concerns that the tiff will alienate mainstream and independent voters.
About the Author