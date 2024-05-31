Politics

Georgia voters worry and wait for campaigns to get under way

Tabitha Hatfield, 45, smiles as she is hugged by one of her students Rylee Pearson (right), 6, at Elite Heat, Sandersville's athletic training facility, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Sandersville. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tabitha Hatfield, 45, smiles as she is hugged by one of her students Rylee Pearson (right), 6, at Elite Heat, Sandersville's athletic training facility, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Sandersville. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
32 minutes ago

The waiting, as they say, is the hardest part.

In the second of our continuing series, reporters for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution went to five bellwether Georgia counties to ask voters about what they wanted to hear from the candidates for president.

For some, it was details on their plans for education, housing or the economy. Others were just waiting — waiting for anything substantial in a contest that has so far centered on personalities and controversies more than policy.

In Washington County, voter Tabitha Hatfield is listening to hear from the candidates about what they will do to protect educational opportunities for children. In Chatham County, there were concerns over matching the Black voter turnout crucial to the outcome of the 2020 election.

In Clayton County, voters talked about the availability — or lack thereof — of affordable housing, while in Peach County, local business owner Sara Jo McLean walks a delicate political line in a closely divided community. In Banks County, a deep-red county where former President Donald Trump brought in nearly 90% of the vote in 2020, many voters are just waiting on Election Day while reflecting on the county’s long-gone Democratic past.

This month, President Joe Biden and Trump will meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Georgia voters will be watching and hoping the waiting for substance is over.

Editors' Picks

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment
2h ago

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Economy, education on the minds of lifelong Washington County voters
32m ago
In Chatham County, voters are still waiting to hear candidates’ messages
32m ago
Housing access top of mind for Clayton voters
32m ago
Featured

Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations