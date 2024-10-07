Politics

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's abortion ban during appeals process

The order comes one week after a Fulton County judge ruled the law was unconstitutional
The state Supreme Court has reinstated Georgia’s restrictive abortion law, one week after a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled the law was unconstitutional.

The restrictions will stay on the books during the appeals process, the court ordered.

That means that as of 5 p.m. Monday, abortions can no longer occur once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs at about six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

Last week, Fulton Superior Judge Robert McBurney ruled that the state’s law, which took effect in July 2022, was unconstitutional.

Six of the state’s high court’s justices agreed with the ruling. Justice John Ellington agreed in part, but disagreed in part. Presiding Justice Nels Peterson was disqualified and Justice Andrew Pinson did not participate.

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and other abortion rights activists and providers sued the state in 2022, saying the law violated a woman’s right to privacy under the state’s constitution.

“Today, the Georgia Supreme Court sided with anti-abortion extremists. Every minute this harmful six-week abortion ban is in place, Georgians suffer,” SisterSong Executive Director Monica Simpson said. “Denying our community members the lifesaving care they deserve jeopardizes their lives, safety and health — all for the sake of power and control over our bodies.”

