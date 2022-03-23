Georgia Senate panel backs upcoming year’s budget with teacher raises

The budget for the upcoming year turns the teacher bonus into a raise — meaning it would be built into their future years’ salary — and continue to fund the state employee increases. Some staffers in areas with hard-to-fill jobs, including corrections and mental health agencies, would get bigger raises.

It calls for a market study to look at what the government needs to pay to attract and retain employees. Some agencies have annual turnover rates over 25%, in part because of low pay. In the state Juvenile Justice Department, it’s closer to 90%.

The Senate plan for the coming year mirrors the House in spending big money on priority areas: improving mental health care, including boosting salaries, adding more facilities such as hospital and crisis beds, plus staffers; increasing access; aiding crime fighting; and enhancing schools and public health care programs.

“We focused on areas of quality, stewardship and fidelity,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake TIllery, R-Vidalia.

Tillery said the Senate plan adds incentives to improve the outcomes of state programs, including $28 million for efforts to improve 3rd grade reading levels in schools. “We have heard for years that we can look at 3rd grade reading rates and project how many prisons we will need,” Tillery said. “That is a sobering” thought.

The Senate plan includes a big boost in forensic examiners staffing at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tillery said.

It adds money for a pilot program to make sure 2,800 children in foster care who are ages 14-18 get to experience college campuses in the same way other high school aged kids do to help them decide their futures. It also provides more money for local libraries for books and materials.

As the House did, the Senate plan backs Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to boost state spending on higher education and eliminates the “institutional fees” that students have been forced to pay since the Great Recession, when the General Assembly slashed college funding.

While the state midyear budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 saw a massive increase — from about $27 billion to $30 billion — the spending plan for the upcoming year would see a more modest rise.

State tax collections are running 16% ahead of last year for the first eight months of fiscal 2022, which is good for budget writers who have to make sure they can afford the midyear budget increase. Gains are expected to slow in the coming year.

The teacher pay raise is particularly important to Kemp, who faces a tough reelection battle this year. Kemp promised during his 2018 campaign that he would give them a $5,000 increase over the course of his first term. He’d previously delivered on $3,000 in 2019, so the new raise would fulfill that promise.

In total, the state would spend about $950 million more on raises for state, k-12 school and university employees.