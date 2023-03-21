BreakingNews
Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips
X

Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The Georgia Senate on Tuesday banned the lieutenant governor and senators from taking chamber-funded out-of-state trips near the end of their terms in office.

Senate Resolution 334 — sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy, R-Macon — was approved 54-0 a week after being filed. It does not require House approval.

The new policy comes out of an internal investigation after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in February that outgoing Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and then-Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller led a 14-person delegation on an economic development trip to Germany and the United Kingdom after the 2022 elections. The two were weeks away from leaving office.

A report from the investigation said the trip had “the appearance of nothing more than a taxpayer-funded vacation” for Duncan and Miller.

The group made the trip from Nov. 12 to 19 as part of a Senate Study Committee on Economic Development and International Relations. The legislation creating the committee was filed and passed by the Georgia Senate at the end of the 2022 session, and the panel was chaired by Miller.

Despite efforts by the General Assembly to initially hide the amount spent on the trip, the AJC found that it cost taxpayers about $110,000. Among the expenses: The state paid for two Department of Public Safety officers to go on the trip as Duncan’s “executive security” protection.

After the AJC story ran, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Kennedy called for an investigation into how taxpayers wound up paying for the trip.

The report said Miller, who lost to Jones in the May 2022 GOP primary for lieutenant governor, chaired a committee of Senate leaders that was supposed to approve any taxpayer-funded out-of-state travel. It said committee policy prohibited using Senate funds for international travel, and that limits were placed on how much could be spent on out-of-state travel that were exceeded by the European trip.

The General Assembly has a budget this year of roughly $53 million, but it also has exempted itself from the Open Records Act, so it doesn’t have to disclose how it spends that money.

Senate leaders said as of April 1, all out-of-state travel expenses paid for using funds appropriated to the Senate and Jones’ office should be itemized and posted on the Senate’s website (https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate) at the end of each month. Jones and Kennedy said they would seek approval of the change at the next meeting of the chamber’s Administrative Affairs Committee.

The rule change in SR 334 bans out-of-state travel paid for with Senate funds within six months of a lieutenant governor or senator leaving office, or after they lose a primary or general election.

Senate staff are also banned from international travel paid for by the Senate.

In explaining the rule change, Kennedy on Tuesday told colleagues, “The funds we use for legislative operations belong to the people of the state of Georgia.”

According to a report compiled by Duncan’s office and signed by Miller, the group met with government and business officials, toured company headquarters, studios, training schools and other facilities, and attended receptions.

Among the 14 people listed as attending, according to emails, were Duncan, Miller, states Sens. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, Emanuel Jones, D-Ellenwood, Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, and Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, two members of Duncan’s security detail and Andrew Allison, the head of the Senate Press Office who left state government a little more than a month later for another job. Dixon, Jones, Halpern and Rahman all returned to the Senate this year.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Corky Kell Classic renames event to honor Dave Hunter1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Power Five coordinators joining Georgia football’s support staff
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Senate panel OKs expanding home alcohol delivery, taxing downloads
18h ago
Georgia House approves bill limiting use of TikTok, other social media
19h ago
A Burt Jones-backed hospital overhaul draws scrutiny
23h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top