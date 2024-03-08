Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation attending Thursday night’s State of the Union address came away praising or condemning President Joe Biden, with many posting their reviews on social media.

Democrats applauded Biden for outlining a vision to expand abortion rights and the social safety net while protecting voting rights and providing aid to international allies. Republicans said there were places where they agreed with the president but overall he struck the wrong tone. They also said his plans take America in the wrong direction.

Here are some reactions Georgia lawmakers shared after the speech:

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff: “The president delivered a great speech. He made powerful arguments on a wide range of issues — the success of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the urgency of passing the bipartisan border security bill — that widely resonate in Georgia.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (posted on X): “Before it went away, the expanded Child Tax Credit cut child poverty nearly in half. Now there’s a bipartisan plan to revive it and put money *back* in working class parents’ pockets. Glad @POTUS understands the importance of renewing this vital tax cut for working families.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta: “Overall, tonight’s speech was simply more of the same divisive rhetoric. The state of our union is headed in the wrong direction, and it is past time to reverse course.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island: “I thought I was going to a State of the Union address, and it seemed like a Democratic pep rally broke out.”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens (posted on X): “The first 3 topics of Joe Biden’s SOTU address: Ukraine. January 6th. Abortion. Out of touch is an understatement.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson: “I did not hear much other than it looked like that he was trying to provoke the Republican Party. Sometimes you could hear him say something, and he would wait for us to react and then we didn’t react.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome (posted on X): “The state of our union is disgraceful.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia (posted on X): “Glad to hear @POTUS is interested in supporting a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, while working to secure hostages and getting humanitarian aid to the region. I continue my call for a permanent ceasefire and urge the administration to do all they can to secure a lasting peace.”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta (posted on X): “I was proud to see my bill to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month for our seniors become law. Since then, all three manufacturers have followed our lead and capped prices. As @POTUS said, it’s time we pass a law lowering the costs of insulin for all Americans who need it.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville (posted on X): “We have a vision for the future Mr. President, and it doesn’t include you or your party’s disastrous policies. We want a secure nation where our children can be safe and have freedom and opportunity!”

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee: “The American people know that what President Biden discussed tonight was just more gaslighting and isn’t reality when they look at their mortgages, skyrocketing crime in their communities, and soaring grocery prices.”

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton: “Tonight, he announced that he is asking our military to build a port in Gaza, which means sending U.S. soldiers to a territory that is controlled by Iranian proxies. He has chosen not to listen to our military leaders for his entire presidency, and he failed to take accountability for his actions during tonight’s State of the Union address.”

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta: “I was waiting to make sure that he was really speaking to the people that I hear from day-in and day-out on the ground in Georgia, in my district and across the state. And what we heard were the things that are at the forefront of most people’s minds.”