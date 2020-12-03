Ex-U.S. Attorney asks Georgia to investigate Sen. Lindsey Graham

“I am particularly concerned that the chairman of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee would make any attempt to interfere with the Georgia Secretary of State as he endeavored to lawfully perform his constitutional duties in overseeing the 2020 election and the counting, and re-counting, of the votes cast in the state of Georgia,” Moore wrote.

He also requested the board investigate any attempt by Graham to discard lawful ballots cast for the upcoming Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff election.

Moore was appointed U.S. attorney for Middle Georgia by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2010. He joined an Atlanta law firm in 2015.

Three attorneys last month filed a complaint against Graham with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics over the same incident.

Read the complaint here: