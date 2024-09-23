Politics

Brian Kemp pulls endorsement of North Carolina gubernatorial hopeful Mark Robinson

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp withdrew his endorsement Monday of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, that state's GOP candidate for governor. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp withdrew his endorsement Monday of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, that state's GOP candidate for governor. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By and
18 minutes ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp withdrew his support Monday from beleaguered North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who was linked in a CNN report to a series of inflammatory comments on a pornographic website.

The Georgia governor’s statement came after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained photographs of Kemp speaking at an August fundraiser in North Carolina for Robinson, the GOP nominee for governor in that state.

“The governor attended the fundraiser as vice chair of the Republican Governors Association and will not be offering further support to the Robinson campaign,” said Cody Hall, a senior Kemp deputy.

Kemp’s statement came on the same day the RGA announced it would no longer fund efforts to elect Robinson in the Tar Heel State. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the chairman of the RGA, also pulled his endorsement from Robinson on Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, campaigns in August in support of Republican Mark Robinson's bid for governor of North Carolina. An aide said Monday that Kemp “attended the fundraiser (for Robinson) as vice chair of the Republican Governors Association and will not be offering further support to the Robinson campaign.”

icon to expand image

Robinson’s campaign has spiraled since CNN reported last week that he wrote on a porn site years ago that he was a “black Nazi” and that he enjoyed watching transgender pornography. Robinson has denounced the report and said he’s staying in the race even as most of his senior staff resigned.

Democrats are growing more optimistic about their party’s chances in North Carolina beyond the race for governor. Polls show a tight contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the state’s presidential race.

Kemp has sought to play a larger role in national Republican politics through the RGA, which helped him fend off Republican David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2022. The term-limited governor is a potential contender for the U.S. Senate in 2026 or president in 2028.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

North Carolina GOP governor nominee vows to keep running after report on racial and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Mark Robinson, the embattled Republican nominee for North Carolina...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump appeals to women in return to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, a top in-state...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Several Mark Robinson campaign staffers quit as fallout over online posts continues
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State Election Board advances plan to quickly make pictures of Georgia ballots public 2h ago
State Election Board opens investigation into eight counties 2h ago
Oops. Trump’s campaign mixes up state of Georgia with country of Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting