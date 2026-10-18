Politics Obama to headline Atlanta rally for Bottoms and Ossoff The former president’s Oct. 28 visit comes as Democrats mount a final push to drive turnout in Georgia’s high-stakes elections. Share Former President Barack Obama walks out during Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 54 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama will headline an Oct. 28 rally in Atlanta for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms, bringing one of the party’s biggest political draws to Georgia for a final push to mobilize voters. The rally comes near the end of Georgia’s three-week early voting period and just days before the Nov. 3 election, as both parties turn to their political heavyweights to energize supporters and bank votes. Ossoff is the favorite over U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate contest, but the stakes are particularly high for Bottoms, who is locked in a tight race for governor against Republican billionaire Rick Jackson.

Democrats are counting on Ossoff’s strength to help lift the rest of the ticket, and Obama’s visit is another part of that strategy. The exact time and location of the evening rally haven’t been announced, but an advisory from organizers says Obama will “mobilize Georgians to turn out and vote early for Ossoff, Bottoms and Democrats up and down the ballot.” Two days later, former Vice President Kamala Harris will headline an Oct. 30 dinner hosted by the Fulton County Democrats, as the former presidential nominee makes the rounds in battleground states.

Republicans are mounting their own all-hands-on-deck effort.

After spending much of the general election distancing himself from President Donald Trump, Jackson joined him at a Friday rally in Dalton. Collins, meanwhile, has staked his uphill Senate campaign on mobilizing the same MAGA loyalists who powered Trump’s narrow 2024 victory in Georgia. Republican nominee for Georgia governor Rick Jackson (left) is greeted by President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Trump is scheduled to return to Georgia on Oct. 24 for another rally in Macon, setting up a final stretch in which the two parties’ biggest political stars will campaign just days apart to fire up their voters. Obama has already stepped up his involvement in Georgia’s elections, airing radio ads and digital spots urging Democrats to back Bottoms and Ossoff.