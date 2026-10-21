Billionaire Democrats rush to Keisha Lance Bottoms’ aid in final stretch

Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a campaign rally at Cobb Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Michael Bloomberg and JB Pritzker pour at least $2 million into Georgia’s race for governor as Bottoms tries to overcome Rick Jackson’s massive spending advantage.

Michael Bloomberg and JB Pritzker pour at least $2 million into Georgia’s race for governor as Bottoms tries to overcome Rick Jackson’s massive spending advantage.

Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting some late help from two of the party’s biggest donors as she tries to blunt Republican Rick Jackson’s massive spending edge in the race for governor.

Billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 contender, is putting $1 million toward her bid. Politico reported the money will go to her leadership fund, which can accept unlimited contributions.

And Bottoms’ campaign confirmed that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, another billionaire and onetime presidential hopeful, is steering her way at least $1 million of his $80 million late push to help Democrats.