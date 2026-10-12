Georgia elections: Live updates from Atlanta Press Club debates

Eleven debates. Two days.

The Atlanta Press Club will launch it’s Loudermilk-Young debate series Monday, featuring candidates for statewide office.

Stay with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for real-time updates in races up and down the ballot. You can livestream the face-offs on gpb.org.

Here is the schedule:

1:30 p.m.: Lieutenant governor

2:45 p.m.: Attorney general

3:45 p.m.: Secretary of state

5:30 p.m.: Public Service Commission District 3

6:30 p.m.: Public Service Commission District 5

8 p.m.: Governor

The debates begin a day before the start of advance in-person voting Tuesday.