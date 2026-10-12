Georgia elections: Live updates from Atlanta Press Club debates

Kemp, Jackson launch statewide tour as early voting nears
Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson kicked off a daylong fly-around tour Monday with Gov. Brian Kemp, urging GOP voters to turn out as Georgia’s three-week early voting period begins Tuesday.
Kemp used the opening stop to cast the governor’s race against Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms as a referendum on public safety, one of Jackson’s main lines of attack against the former Atlanta mayor.
“The number one responsibility of the governor is to make sure that our citizens are safe,” Kemp said. “And there’s no doubt in my mind that Rick Jackson will do that.”
Early voting runs through Oct. 30 ahead of the Nov. 3 election.