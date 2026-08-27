Georgians must have voice on whether data centers come to their communities

A DeKalb County resident speaks about the potential impacts of opening a data center in the area during a meeting that encouraged a discussion between county commissioners and the public Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Lithonia. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

Rick Jackson: Peach State must not push data centers onto cities and counties that do not want them. We need guardrails and assurances the centers will pay for themselves.

Rick Jackson: Peach State must not push data centers onto cities and counties that do not want them. We need guardrails and assurances the centers will pay for themselves.

By Rick Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Rick Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politicians like to hedge and muddy the waters, especially on complicated and controversial issues like data centers.

I’m not a politician, so I’ll give it to you straight.

When I’m governor, Georgia will have clear, consistent guidelines for data centers.

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The short and simple version is this: Data centers must have local support, provide a clear local benefit, pay their own way and meet strong environmental standards.

Data centers can bring investment and revenue to a community. But they can also place enormous demands on local land, roads, water and power.

Those tradeoffs should never be decided behind closed doors or dictated by politicians hundreds of miles away. The people who live with the consequences must have a meaningful voice in the decision.