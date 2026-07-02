Politically Georgia Ossoff challenges Collins to three debates in Senate race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. While campaigning for his first term in 2020, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff proved to be formidable in head-to-head matchups. (AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Fox News poll shows Jon Ossoff, Keisha Lance Bottoms lead.

Mail-in ballot fight at the Postal Service.

Bipartisan support for Ocmulgee Mounds. Debate duel Both U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (left) and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, his Republican challenger, have agreed to take part in the Atlanta Press Club's debate series, likely to be held this fall. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It appears that U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, will debate at least once headed into the November election. Both men have agreed to take part in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate series, likely to be held in October. But Ossoff is challenging Collins to two additional television debates. One would be hosted by WSB and the other jointly by Gray Media and Atlanta News First. The Atlanta Democrat is doing so by doubling-down on his argument that Collins, who is facing a House Ethics Committee inquiry and recently fired a top aide over an offensive social media post, is unfit for the job.

“Collins is pro-cutting your health care, pro-tariffs, and pro-war, and I challenge him to three televised debates where he can try to defend his corruption while I present my vision for Georgia’s future,” Ossoff said. While campaigning for his first term in 2020, which resulted in him unseating incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Ossoff proved to be formidable in head-to-head matchups. They debated twice, first with the Atlanta Press Club and two weeks later an event in Savannah hosted by WTOC. There, Ossoff accused Perdue of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic while trading stocks based on what he knew about COVID-19. His sharpest lines went viral. Perdue had agreed to a third debate planned by WSB, but he pulled out after President Donald Trump scheduled a rally in northwest Georgia on the same day. The two never faced off again.

When both advanced to a January 2021 runoff, Ossoff debated an empty podium after Perdue declined an invitation to return to the Atlanta Press Club’s debate stage.

There was no immediate word from the Collins camp about Ossoff’s debate invitations. Things to know Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson greets his supporters at his election night party last month. (Jason Getz/AJC) Good morning! This is the last newsletter of the week. We’re taking Friday off to observe the Fourth of July holiday. We’ll be back on Monday. Here are three things to know for today: We break down how billionaire Rick Jackson spent $108 billion in his GOP race for governor.

The head of the State Ethics Commission is stepping down after seven years in the job.

Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver in cities with airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Postal showdown At least 171 House Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, signed on to a letter urging the U.S. Postal Service to abandon a proposed rule they say could disrupt vote-by-mail in future federal elections. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Democratic U.S. House members are urging the U.S. Postal Service to abandon a proposed rule they say could disrupt vote-by-mail in future federal elections. At least 171 House Democrats signed on to a letter panning the proposal, which would require states to provide voter information to the Postal Service and meet new ballot tracking and envelope standards. The change is a response to Trump’s executive order on elections. Democrats argue the policy could allow the USPS to withhold ballots from states that don’t comply, calling it unconstitutional and warning it could disenfranchise millions of voters. “The Trump Administration is weaponizing the United States Postal Service against American voters,” said U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The letter’s signers include all four members of Georgia’s Democratic delegation: Reps. Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson, Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams. Poll watch Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms engages in conversation with an attendee at a rally last month in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) A new Fox News poll of registered voters shows Democrats with early leads in Georgia’s two marquee races. In the U.S. Senate race, Ossoff leads Collins 56-43, while Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has a 52-47 edge over Jackson in the race for governor. The results suggest ticket-splitting voters could play a pivotal role in November. They show about 11% of Ossoff supporters cross party lines to back Jackson for governor, while 5% of Collins supporters support Bottoms.

Notable in the cross tabs: Ossoff enjoys slightly stronger party unity, winning support from 96% of Democrats, while Collins draws backing from 89% of Republicans. Ossoff is also winning 13% of voters who backed Trump in 2024, along with two-thirds of moderates, and one-quarter of Georgians who consider themselves “non-MAGA” Republicans. Listen up The U.S. Supreme Court is seen last month in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we’re breaking down how three crucial Supreme Court rulings this week could affect Georgia’s elections in November. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Ocmulgee Mounds The ceremonial mounds mark the ancestral homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park near Macon. (Courtesy of Visit Macon) In a bipartisan show of support, the longest-serving Republican and Democrat in Georgia’s delegation have teamed up to back legislation that could lead to new federal protections for the Ocmulgee Mounds. Georgia state and federal officials have been trying for years to have the area upgraded to a national park, which would be the state’s first. Legislation filed last year received an initial hearing this week in the House’s Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

There, U.S. Reps. Austin Scott and Sanford Bishop both provided testimony backing the plan to further preserve 20,000 acres outside of Macon. “Our bill today represents a small, albeit meaningful, step forward that will strengthen Ocmulgee and ensure that its cultural and religious sites are protected now and into the future,” Bishop, D-Albany, said in a news release about the hearing. Scott, R-Tifton, said the park could join the ranks of well-known sites like the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone. “By redesignating the Ocmulgee Mounds as a National Park, we can ensure that this extraordinary history is recognized at the national level and shared with visitors from across the country and around the world,” he said. Today in Washington Trump has no public events on his schedule as he prepares Fourth of July festivities.

The House and Senate are out until July 13.

Great American State Fair The U.S. Capitol is seen through fog behind the ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall last weekend in Washington, D.C. (Jen Golbeck/AP) Our own Tia Mitchell stopped by the Great American State Fair this week, one of the signature tourist attractions in D.C. tied to America’s 250th birthday. And what she found was an ode to Georgia that lacked pizzazz. Sponsors like the Georgia Poultry Federation and Vidalia onion growers had displays with facts about their industry. But no peanuts, pecans or peaches were to be found. The only interactive piece was a Waffle House branded jukebox, where visitors could add songs to the playlist. There was no line to get in to Georgia’s exhibit like the ones that formed outside the Florida (immersive manatee display) and New York (ode to skyscrapers). But there was a handout of Waffle House facts styled like a menu.