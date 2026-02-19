Washington Insider State of the Union offers Trump a chance for a reset Rebranding of president’s signature ‘big, beautiful bill’ suggests GOP sales pitch on tax and spending package is in trouble. President Donald Trump — pictured during an event on coal power at the White House last week — is set to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

This wasn’t the Republican plan. After approving a big tax-cutting package in 2025, the GOP wanted to be on offense during this election year.

RELATED 6 questions about Donald Trump’s return to Georgia But when the nation tunes in Feb. 24 for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, it will come at a rough moment for the White House, with bad polls and a shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security. On Capitol Hill, GOP leaders have been playing defense on Trump’s tariffs, health insurance costs and the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents. The biggest sales pitch right now for Republicans is still last year’s tax cut and spending package that Trump dubbed the “big, beautiful bill.” “Tax season is here, and Republicans are delivering,” said U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta.

But when Allen and Republicans talk about the “big, beautiful bill,” they now call it by a new name — the “Working Families Tax Cut.”

That rebranding is a sure indication that the GOP sales pitch has been struggling. So, what about this year’s agenda? The White House and GOP leaders in Congress aren’t on the same page. Many Republicans want to pass another big package of tax and spending changes — a “reconciliation” bill — which can be approved without the threat of a U.S. Senate filibuster. But Trump has already rejected the idea, leaving the GOP agenda adrift. You will likely hear Trump call for passage of a GOP bill that requires citizenship checks for voter registration plus photo ID at the polls on Election Day. But that doesn’t do anything about higher grocery prices.

RELATED Opinion: With FBI raid, Trump may drive Black voter turnout in Fulton County And that has some Republicans worried. “Pretty please, with sugar on top,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., “bring as many bills to the floor as possible to address the cost of living — and let’s use reconciliation to do it.” For U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, that would be a perfect way to address health care costs, especially on prescription drugs. “It’s the biggest cost to taxpayers,” said McCormick, “and the second-largest inflationary cost to Americans.” As for Democrats in Congress, many will either boycott Trump’s speech or walk out before it ends. But their leaders don’t want a scene like last year, when one Texas Democrat started yelling and waving his cane at Trump from the House floor.