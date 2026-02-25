Politics Property tax measures under Gold Dome ignore renters, advocates say Experts say other efforts are needed to address rising costs for tenants. Signs advertising housing for rent are displayed in this 2024 file photo. Housing advocates say none of the proposals addressing property tax relief will address the concerns facing tenants. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

As Republican state lawmakers rush to address the affordability crisis in the state with tax cut plans, one group has fallen through the cracks of many of their proposals: renters. Earlier this year, House Speaker Jon Burns unveiled a proposed change to the state’s tax code that would eliminate property taxes on primary single-family residences.

“This historic tax relief will be the delivery of our commitment to make life more affordable for our neighborhoods across the entire state of Georgia, starting where it matters most — at home,” he said at a news conference last month announcing the legislation. The plan would cut about $5 billion in annual revenue for schools and local governments across the state, but schools, counties and cities could repurpose existing sales taxes under his plan to make up their losses. Senate Republicans have their own ideas for cutting property taxes, both in their budget proposals and bills passed on the floor. But housing advocates say that since these measures focus on property tax relief, none meaningfully address the concerns facing tenants, including the rising cost of rent.

RELATED House Republicans unveil legislation aimed at support for working families “As best as I can tell, the proposal from the House Republican leadership will have no real impact on housing affordability, particularly for renters,” said Taylor Shelton, an associate professor at Georgia State University who researches housing in urban environments.

The House plan to offset tax revenue losses from property taxes with new sales taxes would hit low-income families harder, he said. And lower-income Georgians are more likely to be renters than families with higher incomes, according to the U.S. Census figures. Although some economists have argued tax reductions for property owners would trickle down to their tenants, other research has found the owners typically keep the savings for themselves. Either way, the House proposal does not include rental properties. “I have yet to see any direct transfer from owners to renters in a material way that improves their lives, and we should be more focused on those direct benefits to people,” said state Rep. Phil Olaleye, D-Atlanta. “Affordability is an issue. We’ve got to do more to provide direct relief to families.” Olaleye filed a bill last year that would prohibit hedge funds — organizations that manage pooled funds from investors — from acquiring single-family homes, giving individuals a better chance of buying. It has not reached the House floor for a vote but is still eligible to be passed this year. Republicans concede their tax proposals have limits.

“Renters don’t get a property tax bill, and we can’t ensure that any property tax bill that goes to whoever owns that property could or should or will be passed along. It does provide some sort of a challenge to try to do that,” said state Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, who is sponsoring the House bill. Most experts agree, however, that homeownership is still one of the most important paths for building equity, and Republicans have developed measures to make homeownership more accessible. The Georgia Dream Homeownership Program is an initiative of Gov. Brian Kemp that offers low-interest, fixed-rate loans and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. But Democrats have argued it’s difficult for many low-earning workers to save enough money to afford even a reduced down payment. It takes a six-figure income in addition to a down payment to afford a house in most metropolitan areas, according to a 2025 report from the National Housing Conference, a nonprofit coalition of private and public housing leaders. Advocates say there are other ways to help renters.

“Increasing the overall supply of housing would be a relief for renters. We have a housing supply shortage in our state as our population has grown,” said Natallie Keiser, the executive director of HouseATL, a housing nonprofit. Eliminating hidden fees that spike the cost of rent higher than what is advertised and using an income-based approach to taxation would also help renters more than property tax deductions, Keiser also said. Tony West, the Georgia director for the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, agreed with there being a need for more housing. “Overly burdensome regulations related to housing, land use, and zoning make housing more costly and erect barriers to economic growth that inhibit opportunity and geographic mobility,” he said in a statement. “Reducing and reforming zoning, land-use, and building regulations would bolster property rights and foster economic opportunity, likely leading to a larger supply of housing at prices people can afford.” In a final version of a property tax reduction bill, West said he would want to see a limit on the overall amount of property taxes that could be collected and requiring voter approval to go above that amount.