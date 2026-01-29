Washington Insider Donald Trump tries to make gun rights a Minnesota scapegoat The stance puts the president at odds with gun rights groups and a key part of his GOP base. “I don’t like that he had a gun,” President Donald Trump said of the Veterans Affairs nurse gunned down by the feds. “I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.” (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trying to shift the blame from federal agents for the killing of an protester against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump and top administration officials landed on a curious strategy this week: attacking gun rights. It put the White House very publicly at odds with a key part of the GOP base.

“I don’t like that he had a gun,” Trump said of Alex Pretti, the Veterans Affairs nurse gunned down by the feds. “I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.” RELATED Georgia Dems try to turn tables on GOP over gun rights following ICE shooting But the effort to blame Pretti — and insinuating that the simple act of carrying a firearm can justify the use of deadly force by law enforcement — did not go down well with gun advocacy groups and some GOP lawmakers in Congress. “Our Second Amendment rights do not disappear when we exercise our First Amendment freedoms,” said U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, a gun store owner. “I’ve long said the Second Amendment is the teeth behind the First Amendment, protecting it from government overreach.” U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., who owns a gun store in North Carolina, said, “The mere possession of a firearm does not represent a threat justifying lethal force.”

Clyde and Budd did not directly take aim at Trump, but some prominent gun rights groups did.

“The president is simply wrong,” said Dudley Brown, head of the National Association for Gun Rights. “You absolutely have the right to carry the tools for self-defense while lawfully protesting.” “The First and Second Amendments are not mutually exclusive,” added the Gun Owners of America, tweeting out video of the president’s comments. While not naming Trump, the largest gun rights group in the nation — the National Rifle Association — issued its own Second Amendment rebuke. “All law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere that they have a legal right to be,” the NRA chimed in, warning against “demonizing law-abiding citizens.” It wasn’t just Trump. FBI Director Kash Patel also tried to blame Pretti, who was licensed to carry a concealed firearm in Minnesota.