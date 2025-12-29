Politics

Remembering Jimmy Carter a year after his death

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about the legacy of the Carters.
After losing the 1980 election, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter returned to Plains. The Carters were a major presence at the annual Peanut Festival there, including in 2016 when they signed books, handed out road race awards and took in the parade. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2016)
After losing the 1980 election, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter returned to Plains. The Carters were a major presence at the annual Peanut Festival there, including in 2016 when they signed books, handed out road race awards and took in the parade. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2016)
By
2 hours ago

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of President Jimmy Carter at age 100.

Carter, a native of Plains, was the only Georgian to be elected president, serving from 1977 to 1981.

Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter returned to their home in Plains after he lost the 1980 election.

The pair continued with the humanitarian work that shaped their remarkable legacy.

On Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Patricia Murphy and senior political reporter Greg Bluestein discuss the Carters and Murphy’s visit to Plains.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

JIMMY CARTER ASSISTANTS

Forbidden pistachios and a very long project: Jimmy Carter aides share tales

What’s in the defense bill for Georgia?

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia’s Top 10 political stories of 2025

Keep Reading

Georgia’s Top 10 political stories of 2025

Jimmy Carter’s legacy: Inspire moral imagination in future leaders to unite us

2h ago

Georgia Democrats test their 2026 messaging during fundraising dinner

Featured

Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

UGA-Damon Wilson ll legal battle begs question of NIL contract enforceability

How to buy wine like a pro when traveling in the U.S.