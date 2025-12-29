Remembering Jimmy Carter a year after his death

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of President Jimmy Carter at age 100.
Carter, a native of Plains, was the only Georgian to be elected president, serving from 1977 to 1981.
Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter returned to their home in Plains after he lost the 1980 election.
The pair continued with the humanitarian work that shaped their remarkable legacy.
On Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Patricia Murphy and senior political reporter Greg Bluestein discuss the Carters and Murphy’s visit to Plains.
