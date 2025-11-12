What do Trump’s pardons mean for the Georgia election interference case?

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein talked to colleague Tamar Hallerman about the pardons and what they mean.
Hallerman, who has covered the election interference case for the AJC, said the move won’t prevent the group from facing state charges because Trump cannot pardon people in state court.
The team also revisits a conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan from the AJC’s recent live candidate forum.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
