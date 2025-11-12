Politics

What do Trump’s pardons mean for the Georgia election interference case?

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team discusses the pardons of 18 of the president’s co-defendants in the Fulton County RICO case.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Nov. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Nov. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump pardoned 18 of his co-defendants in the 2020 Georgia election interference case.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein talked to colleague Tamar Hallerman about the pardons and what they mean.

Hallerman, who has covered the election interference case for the AJC, said the move won’t prevent the group from facing state charges because Trump cannot pardon people in state court.

The team also revisits a conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan from the AJC’s recent live candidate forum.

