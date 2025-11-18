The federal government shutdown ends, but new rifts start in Georgia

Politically Georgia team discusses the dispute between Trump and Greene over the Epstein files.

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talk about the end of the shutdown and the political riff between President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome , and what it means for the release of the Epstein files.

The federal government is reopening after a record-breaking, 43-day shutdown, but all is not well.

The team also revisits a conversation from the gubernatorial candidate forum with former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

