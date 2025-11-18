Politics

The federal government shutdown ends, but new rifts start in Georgia

Politically Georgia team discusses the dispute between Trump and Greene over the Epstein files.
The U.S. Capitol, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By
52 minutes ago

The federal government is reopening after a record-breaking, 43-day shutdown, but all is not well.

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talk about the end of the shutdown and the political riff between President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and what it means for the release of the Epstein files.

The team also revisits a conversation from the gubernatorial candidate forum with former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

