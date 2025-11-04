Politics

State lawmakers pressure Georgia’s congressional delegation on shutdown

Democrats are ramping up pressure on Georgia Republicans in the House, while Republicans are putting the blame back on Democrats.
Volunteers are seen packing food at the Hunger Action Center at the Atlanta Community Food Bank Distribution Center on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. State lawmakers are appealing to members of Congress to end the shutdown that has threatened food programs and left federal workers without pay. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Volunteers are seen packing food at the Hunger Action Center at the Atlanta Community Food Bank Distribution Center on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. State lawmakers are appealing to members of Congress to end the shutdown that has threatened food programs and left federal workers without pay. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

As the federal government steams toward its longest shutdown in history, Georgia state lawmakers in both political parties are calling on their congressional counterparts to reopen the government.

In a letter addressed to Georgia’s Republicans in the House, 80 Democratic state representatives and state senators blasted U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins for failing to negotiate, as their chamber has been out of session for several weeks. Carter and Collins are both seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

“It is unfathomable that the House of Representatives has been absent from work, as Georgians are already receiving notices about their health insurance premiums skyrocketing,” the letter reads.

Republican state lawmakers are putting the pressure back onto Democrats. In a letter addressed to U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Republican leaders in the General Assembly urged them to vote in favor of a resolution that reopens the government.

“While essential services have continued over the last month, many of our constituents working in those essential roles — including our military men and women — have been doing so without any certainty as to their pay, a status which will continue for the duration of any shutdown,” the letter read.

RELATED
Georgia Republicans in Congress weigh in on the shutdown’s effects

Congress triggered a partial government shutdown on Oct. 1 when Democrats and Republicans were unable to reach an agreement on extending tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. About 1.5 million people in Georgia get health care coverage through the ACA.

While the government remains shut down, the 1.4 million Georgians who rely on benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to pay for groceries have been stuck in limbo.

Funding for the program was supposed to run out Nov. 1, but two federal judges ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue paying for SNAP using emergency reserve funds. On Monday, the Trump administration said it will send partial payments, allowing states to calculate the benefits. The administration indicated it will not tap additional funds that would provide full payments this month.

Democrats have rallied for SNAP support. In Georgia, they have called on Kemp to dip into the $14.6 billion reserve fund to make up the difference.

“We’ve been imploring them, since there’s no longer funding for these programs, to please utilize the surplus that we have,” said U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, at a news conference last week.

Warnock on Monday visited the Goodr Community Market on Edgewood, a grocery store near downtown that accepts SNAP payments for food. With tears in her eyes, Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston told the senator, “I worry when people don’t have food. It’s an unsafe situation.”

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Goodr Community Market on Edgewood on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 as the federal government remains shutdown. (Michelle Baruchman/AJC)
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Goodr Community Market on Edgewood on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 as the federal government remains shutdown. (Michelle Baruchman/AJC)

But Kemp has so far rejected Democrats’ funding request, saying if the state picks up the cost of SNAP, it will be expected to plug other funding gaps until the federal shutdown ends. “Where does it end?” he said last week.

“If you do this for SNAP, what about early learning programs? What about TSA agents? What about the military, the National Guard?” he said.

Warnock said he knows both parties are looking to score political points from the shutdown, but it should be focused on who is hurting.

“The people who live in this neighborhood, who sit in the pews of my church, aren’t thinking about the politicians. They’re thinking about their families,” he said. “What’s at stake right now is that we have some 1.2 million Georgians who are opening up the (ACA) portal, and they’re seeing that their health care costs have doubled on average. For some, it has tripled and quadrupled.”

For Karen Stewart, the shutdown needs to end as soon as possible. The Atlanta resident said she’s been cutting back on other expenses to make ends meet.

“They need to understand that people are hurting. They need to try to come to some agreement as quickly as possible because a whole lot of people are hurting, even worse than I am,” she said.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

The Latest

Election 2025 Race Calls
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 questions about Georgia’s elections as voters head to the polls

32m ago

Insurance commissioner slams ‘amateur hour’ Congress for health care impasse

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOP criticism fuels speculation about her future

Keep Reading

The most hated people in the latest AJC poll? Congress.

Georgia Republicans in Congress weigh in on the shutdown’s effects

The Latest: Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College, CAU get $38 million donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott