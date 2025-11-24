Monday Mailbag: Esptein files, candidate forum and public policy

Gary Rush of College Park, Maryland, protests before a news conference on the Epstein files in front of the Capitol in November. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into listener questions about the release of the Epstein files , the gubernatorial candidate forum and policy positions of those candidates .

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.